Dow Jones Industrial Average sinks amid renewed tariff threats

- The Dow Jones tumbled around 340 points on Friday.
- According to the White House, reports of a delay in tariffs is false.
- US PCE inflation met expectations, and trade tariffs are inbound this weekend.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) broke to the bearish side toward the tail end of the US trading session on Friday. Equities backslid after a spokesperson for US President Donald Trump reaffirmed that trade tariffs against Canada, Mexico, and China will be implemented this Saturday.
Pre-market reports suggested that President Trump’s team would be kicking the tariff can down the road, and the White House would be instituting exemption policies that US trade partners would be able to use to soften the blow of tariffs on key industries. The reports were enough to keep investor sentiment buoyed, with analysts from JPMorgan pivoting to expect a “base case” of no tariffs at all. However, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt crushed those hopes, reiterating that import tariffs of 25% on Canada and Mexico and a 10% tariff on all Chinese goods would be implemented beginning February 1.
President Trump amended the White House statements after the fact in a closed-door meeting with specific reporters, noting that US tariffs on Canadian Crude Oil would be brought down to 10%, but further noting that there is nothing China, Mexico, or Canada can do to forestall tariffs. President Trump also reiterated his campaign promise to "take back the Panama Canal". President Trump capped off the statements hinting that additional tariffs on steel, aluminum, and "chips" in reference to microprocessors, would be coming this month or next.
White House: Earlier reports are wrong, tariffs are coming February 1
Further cold water was splashed on investor sentiment after Press Secretary Leavitt confirmed that, while President Trump is ‘exploring’ an exemption mechanism and an exemption specifically for the Canadian Crude Oil industry, nothing is currently on the books. The US economy heavily relies on Canadian Crude Oil imports, with most US refineries geared to process heavy Crude Oil products from Canada and Mexico, not the light sweet crude oil products produced by US pumpjacks.
US President Donald Trump: I will impose tariffs on the EU
US Personal Consumption Expenditures Price Index (PCEPI) inflation came in exactly as expected on Friday, showing that key core inflation metrics are holding stubbornly higher than the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) 2% annual target, making it difficult for the US central bank to deliver rate cuts in a timely manner. US PCE inflation held steady at 2.8% YoY in December.
Dow Jones news
Almost the entire Dow Jones equity board fell into the red on Friday, with a few tech giants managing to hold onto thin gains for the day. Amazon (AMZN) held 1.6% above Friday’s opening bids near $240 per share, followed by Cisco Systems (CSCO), which gained 0.4% on the day to cross $60 per share.
Chevron (CVX) fell to the bottom of the Dow Jones, sinking 4.5% and falling below $150 per share. US energy companies are largely exposed to possible trade tariffs that may include Canadian Crude Oil sources. Chevron also reported a miss in its earnings per share in its pre-market earnings update, citing lower margins on refined products.
Dow Jones price action
The Dow Jones’ bearish price action on Friday sent bids back below 44,800, crimping chances for a bullish recapture of record highs above 45,000. The major equity index is now testing back into the 44,600 region, and the DJIA’s recent bull run appears to be evaporating.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Core Personal Consumption Expenditures - Price Index (YoY)
The Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE), released by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis on a monthly basis, measures the changes in the prices of goods and services purchased by consumers in the United States (US). The PCE Price Index is also the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) preferred gauge of inflation. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. The core reading excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures." Generally, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is bearish.Read more.
Last release: Fri Jan 31, 2025 13:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.8%
Consensus: 2.8%
Previous: 2.8%
Source: US Bureau of Economic Analysis
After publishing the GDP report, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis releases the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index data alongside the monthly changes in Personal Spending and Personal Income. FOMC policymakers use the annual Core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, as their primary gauge of inflation. A stronger-than-expected reading could help the USD outperform its rivals as it would hint at a possible hawkish shift in the Fed’s forward guidance and vice versa.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0400 on Dollar's bounce
The US Dollar regained momentum following the confirmation by the White House of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, sending EUR/USD back below the key support at 1.0400 the figure.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2400 on stronger Greenback
GBP/USD rapidly faded the move to daily highs and returned to the sub-1.2400 region in response to the sudden rebound in the Greenback on the back of further tariffs headlines.
Gold backs off record highs, retests $2,800
The ongoing bounce in the US Dollar triggers a knee-jerek in Gold prices, slipping back to the $2,800 region per ounce troy following the confirmation of US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.
Altcoins LINK, AVAX and LTC Price Prediction: Double-digit gains ahead
Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) prices found support around key levels earlier this week. Their technical outlook shows a bullish picture and hints at double-digit gains ahead.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.