US President Donald Trump: I will impose tariffs on the EU

United States (US) President Donald Trump spoke with reporters late on Friday, further amending statements made by his own White House personnel which were also meant to amend reports that the Trump administration may be kicking the tariff can down the road to March 1. President Trump's team reiterated that tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China were all starting this weekend on February 1.
Donald Trump himself added further fuel to the trade war fire, noting that not only are 25% tariffs landing on Mexico and Canada, but China is also getting its own 10% tariff. President Trump then added the European Union to his list of grievances he intends to solve with import taxes levied against US consumers, but added a caveat that Canadian Crude Oil imports, which the US energy sector is heavily reliant on, will see a specific tariff level of only 10%.
President Trump's clarifying statements to select reporters rambled somewhat, adding Venezuela to the mix of countries that the US intends to "do something about". Trump also addressed his concepts of a plan for tariffs on the EU at multiple points, however specific details remain thin.
Key highlights
Trump: Nothing can be done by China, Mexico and Canada right now to forestall tariffs.
We have big deficits and tariffs are something we're doing.
We may increase tariffs.
We're not looking for concession.
Canada has treated us very unfairly.
We will eventually put tariffs on chips.
We will put tariffs on steel, aluminum, and copper.
We will put tariffs on steel and aluminum this month or next.
I want to bring pharmaceuticals back to America with tariffs.
We are going to take back the Panama Canal.
I'm bringing tomorrow’s tariffs down to 10% on Canadian oil.
We want to do something with Venezuela.
I will impose tariffs on the European union.
Absolutely will put tariffs on the EU.
Tariff costs are sometimes passed along to consumers.
Tariffs may cause short-term disruption.
I'm not concerned about market reactions to tariffs.
We'll be doing something very substantial on tariffs with European union.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD retreats below 1.0400 on Dollar's bounce
The US Dollar regained momentum following the confirmation by the White House of tariffs on Mexico, Canada, and China, sending EUR/USD back below the key support at 1.0400 the figure.
GBP/USD tumbles below 1.2400 on stronger Greenback
GBP/USD rapidly faded the move to daily highs and returned to the sub-1.2400 region in response to the sudden rebound in the Greenback on the back of further tariffs headlines.
Gold backs off record highs, retests $2,800
The ongoing bounce in the US Dollar triggers a knee-jerek in Gold prices, slipping back to the $2,800 region per ounce troy following the confirmation of US tariffs on Canada, Mexico, and China.
Altcoins LINK, AVAX and LTC Price Prediction: Double-digit gains ahead
Altcoins Chainlink (LINK), Avalanche (AVAX) and Litecoin (LTC) prices found support around key levels earlier this week. Their technical outlook shows a bullish picture and hints at double-digit gains ahead.
Week ahead – Nonfarm Payrolls and BoE decision in the spotlight
Dollar continues to be driven by tariff headlines. Nonfarm Payrolls to reshape Fed expectations. BoE to cut by 25bps; focus to fall on forward guidance. Canadian jobs report key for BoC’s next move.
The Best Brokers of the Year
SPONSORED Explore top-quality choices worldwide and locally. Compare key features like spreads, leverage, and platforms. Find the right broker for your needs, whether trading CFDs, Forex pairs like EUR/USD, or commodities like Gold.