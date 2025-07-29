- The Dow Jones stepped lower on Tuesday as investors brace for a hectic week.
- The latest Fed rate call is due on Wednesday, crimping risk appetite.
- A hefty round of key US economic data is also weighing on the week.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) softened on Tuesday, falling back for a second straight day as bullish-prone equity markets pivot into a defensive stance ahead of the latest interest rate decision from the Federal Reserve (Fed). A raft of key United States (US) economic data is stuffing the chute through the rest of the week, with Gross Domestic Product (GDP), US Personal Consumption Expenditure Price Index (PCE) inflation, and the latest Nonfarm Payrolls report.
The Dow Jones slipped back below 44,800, shedding around 200 points and backsliding four-tenths of one percent on the day. Bearish pressure continues to build overhead, crimping further upside after the Dow posted a record intraday high of 45,130 earlier this week. Charts are still catching technical support from a messy congestion zone north of 44,000, but traders should expect price action to be driven by headlines this week.
Mag7 earnings, Fed rate call in the barrel for Wednesday
Adding further pressure to equity markets, four of the “Magnificent 7” will be publishing their latest quarterly earnings on Wednesday and Thursday. Meta Platforms (META), Microsoft (MSFT), Apple (AAPL) and Amazon (AMZN) will all be posting their quarterly results during the midweek, and investors will be hoping for signs of ongoing expansion and accelerating profit growth from key stocks that represent the well-stuffed top echelons of corporate valuations.
With a combined market capitalization of $11.17T, the four key earnings names this week account for over a fifth of the market cap of the entire Standard & Poor’s 500 (SP500) major equity index.
The Fed’s latest interest rate decision is slated for Wednesday and is expected to draw plenty of investor attention. The US central bank is broadly expected to keep interest rates on hold in the 4.25-4.5% range this week, but traders will be looking for signs that the Fed is still on track to deliver a fresh quarter-point rate trim at its next meeting on September 17.
US GDP, PCE inflation, and NFP job gains all on the docket this week
Besides an interest rate call from the most powerful central bank in the world, investors will also be contending with a US GDP update early Wednesday. Quarterly US GDP growth last clocked in at a disappointing -0.5% in Q1, and markets are hoping for a sharp recovery to 2.4% in annualized growth in Q2.
US PCE inflation, due on Thursday, is expected to accelerate slightly, with analysts anticipating an uptick to 0.3% MoM in June compared to the previous month’s 0.2%. A resurgence of inflationary pressure is the last thing investors want, as it could spell doom for ongoing rate cut expectations.
Friday’s NFP jobs report could add further fuel to rate hold fears. July’s NFP net employment gains report is expected to hold in positive territory after seasonal adjustments. However, the figure is expected to ease to 110K from June’s 147K.
Read more stock news: UnitedHealth stock spirals after missing quarterly EPS
Dow Jones five-minute chart
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Focus shifts to the 200-day SMA
AUD/USD accelerated its slide on Wednesday, tumbling to a five‑week low after flirting with the 0.6420 area. The pair extended its losing streak to five sessions as the US Dollar’s strength picked up pace—buoyed by stronger‑than‑expected economic data and Chair Powell’s hawkish tone.
EUR/USD: Free-falling
EUR/USD slid for a fifth consecutive day, dipping back to early‑June territory near 1.1410 as the Greenback rallied and markets absorbed the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged and the upbeat tone delivered by Chair Powell at his press conference.
Gold down to fresh July lows in the $3,270 area
After the Fed decided to keep the benchmark interest rate unchanged following its July meeting, the US Dollar found additional legs across the FX board. Chair Jerome Powell refused to give up to President Trump's pressures, and reiterated data will lead the central bank's way. XAU/USD hovers near $3,270 early in the Asian session.
XRP price holds above $3.00 support ahead of US government crypto policy report
Ripple (XRP) upholds support above $3.00 on Wednesday amid growing concerns about the upcoming Federal Reserve (Fed) decision on interest rates.
Bank of Canada keeps rate unchanged, warns of possible cut
The Bank of Canada kept its key rate unchanged at 2.75% for the fourth consecutive meeting. This is a pause after an aggressive cut from 5% between June last year and March this year.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.