- The Dow Jones backslid on Thursday, falling back below 40,000.
- Equities are souring as investors hunker down for messy, prolonged trade frictions.
- US CPI inflation ticked lower in a welcome reprieve, but tariff effects still loom ahead.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) eased lower on Thursday, backsliding below the 40,000 handle as investors rethink this week’s record-setting surge after the Trump administration announced yet another last-minute pivot away from its own confusing tariffs. Despite delaying the majority of President Trump’s “reciprocal” tariffs, an across-the-board 10% import levy is still in effect during the 90–day ‘grace period’, and a 145% tariff on all Chinese imports is still in effect.
On top of the eye-watering 145% tariff on Chinese goods, China has slapped its own 84% retaliatory tariff on all imports from the US, which will overwhelmingly impact US agriculture and energy, two darlings of the Trump administration. Additionally, the 10% interim tariff also applies to all goods from Canada and Mexico and promises to cause pricing problems for US consumers, who remain notably sensitive to upside price pressures.
Read more stock news: US stocks slide after historic Wednesday rally, NASDAQ down 5.7% on Thursday
US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation came in well below expectations in March. Core CPI eased to 2.8% YoY, reaching a four-year low after stubbornly holding above 3.0% for nearly eight months. Headline CPI inflation also eased to 2.4% YoY, and investment markets will be devastated if tariffs undo years’ worth of work by the Federal Reserve (Fed) to bring inflation to heel.
This week will wrap up with University of Michigan (UoM) Consumer Sentiment Index survey results on Friday. The UoM Consumer Sentiment Index is expected to contract yet again in April as consumers continue to buckle under the weight of the Trump administration’s tariff and trade “strategy”, and is expected to sink to a nearly three-year low of 54.5. Consumer Inflation Expectations are also on the cards for Friday. UoM 1-year and 5-year Consumer Inflation Expectations last clocked in at 5% and 4.1%, respectively.
Dow Jones price forecast
Despite a wild mid-week recovery, the Dow Jones still found some room on the low side on Thursday, paring away some of the index’s near-term gains and keeping the 40,000 major price handle in play. The Dow Jones is trading in a wide, choppy range on the low side of the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 41,900.
Dow Jones daily chart
Economic Indicator
Consumer Price Index ex Food & Energy (YoY)
Inflationary or deflationary tendencies are measured by periodically summing the prices of a basket of representative goods and services and presenting the data as the Consumer Price Index (CPI). CPI data is compiled on a monthly basis and released by the US Department of Labor Statistics. The YoY reading compares the prices of goods in the reference month to the same month a year earlier. The CPI Ex Food & Energy excludes the so-called more volatile food and energy components to give a more accurate measurement of price pressures. Generally speaking, a high reading is bullish for the US Dollar (USD), while a low reading is seen as bearish.Read more.
Last release: Thu Apr 10, 2025 12:30
Frequency: Monthly
Actual: 2.8%
Consensus: 3%
Previous: 3.1%
Source: US Bureau of Labor Statistics
The US Federal Reserve has a dual mandate of maintaining price stability and maximum employment. According to such mandate, inflation should be at around 2% YoY and has become the weakest pillar of the central bank’s directive ever since the world suffered a pandemic, which extends to these days. Price pressures keep rising amid supply-chain issues and bottlenecks, with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hanging at multi-decade highs. The Fed has already taken measures to tame inflation and is expected to maintain an aggressive stance in the foreseeable future.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
AUD/USD: Extra gains look likely in the near term
AUD/USD added to Wednesday’s gains and broke above the key 0.6200 barrier following the pronounced retracement in the US Dollar amid widespread concerns over the impact of Trump’s tariffs on the global trade.
EUR/USD: There is a minor resistance at 1.1300
EUR/USD gathered renewed steam and advanced north of 1.1200 the figure to clinch new highs, always on the back of intense tariff woes and the marked sell-off in the Greenback.
Gold flirts with record peaks near $3,175, Dollar tumbles
Gold continued its record-setting rally on fresh tariff-related headlines, surging past the $3,170 mark per troy ounce after the White House confirmed new tariffs, sparking another round of US Dollar selling.
Bitcoin miners scurry to import mining equipment following Trump's China tariffs
Bitcoin (BTC) miners are reportedly scrambling to import mining equipment into the United States (US) following rising tariff tensions in the US-China trade war, according to a Blockspace report on Wednesday.
Trump’s tariff pause sparks rally – What comes next?
Markets staged a dramatic reversal Wednesday, led by a 12% surge in the Nasdaq and strong gains across major indices, following President Trump’s unexpected decision to pause tariff escalation for non-retaliating trade partners.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.