Dow Jones Industrial Average gains ground ahead of Trump’s tariff announcements

The Dow Jones rose on Tuesday, climbing 350 points as markets barrel toward tariff deadline.

The Trump administration is slated to outline its long-threatened package of tariffs.

Tariff package announcement is set for 2000 GMT (4 pm EST).

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) took a step higher in early Tuesday trading, climbing 350 points and adding 0.85% from the day’s opening bids as investors lean into bets that the Trump administration’s long-awaited “reciprocal” tariffs package will be nowhere near as devastating as US President Donald Trump has been threatening. Donald Trump campaigned on promises of using widespread tariffs against all of the US’s trading partners to force better deals out of the rest of the free world.

April 2: Tariff Day

The Trump administration has been in the White House for 72 days, and is still grappling with how to execute Donald Trump’s “day one” tariffs after several delays. Despite an uptick in volatility and souring risk sentiment in the face of President Trump attempting to kick off a global trade war, markets are overall betting that tariffs will either be delayed for a fifth straight time, or will be nowhere near as high as President Trump has been threatening.

ADP Employment Change numbers for March came in much stronger than expected, rising 155K new payroll positions compared to February’s revised print of 84K. The upswing flouts rising fears of a weakening labor market. However, the key labor figure will be Friday’s upcoming Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP). Although the ADP payroll figures have long been held as a “preview” of NFP net job gains, the correlation between the two figures has been broken for years.

Stock news

Equity markets are broadly higher as investors barrel toward the Trump administration’s self-styled “Liberation Day”. The Dow Jones added nearly a full percent from Wednesday’s opening bids, while the Standard & Poor’s 500 megacap equity index also rallied 52 points to add 0.85%. The Nasdaq Composite tech-heavy index surged 1.3%, climbing 230 points.

Dow Jones price forecast

Wednesday saw a bullish spark from the Dow Jones Industrial Average, with bids pushing back above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near the 42,000 handle. Macro flows are dominating the major equity index on Wednesday, crimping technical readings.

An extended upshot will see the Dow Jones climb back over the 50-day EMA near 42,775. On the low side, a fresh plunge below the 200-day EMA will set up price action for a fresh slide to March’s swing low below 40,800.

Dow Jones daily chart