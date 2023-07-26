- Dow Jones roserises sheepishly on Tuesday following mixed earnings results.
- DJIA advanced 0.52% on Monday, breaking above a significant trendline.
- Plenty of Dow Jones components report Q2 earnings this week.
- FOMC rate decision on Wednesday afternoon will bias market.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled for later in the day. DJIA futures have lost 0.22% in the premarket, slightly better than its NASDAQ 100 counterpart.
The US central bank will release its decision on the fed funds rate at 2:00 EST (18:00 GMT) on Wednesday, followed a half-hour later by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. The market is nearly certain the Fed will raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points, so much of the midweek volatility will turn on Powell’s outlook.
The Dow jumped 0.52% on Monday but barely budged on Tuesday following mixed earnings results from components Verizon (VZ) and Visa (V). Coca-Cola (KO) and Boeing (BA) release results on Wednesday before McDonald’s (MCD) and Intel (INTC) announce on Thursday. On Friday, Chevron (CVX) and Procter & Gamble (PG) finish off the week.
Dow Jones Industrial Average News: FOMC gets the spotlight
Fed Chair Jerome Powell will follow up the central bank’s decision on interest rates Wednesday afternoon with further details on the state of the US economy in a press conference. Since the market is nearly certain the central bank will raise the fed funds rate by 25 basis points, much of the nervousness is centered on how hawkish Powell’s rhetoric will be.
For the July meeting, the CME FedWatch Tool gives a 99.8% probability of a 25 bps rate hike. This would push the fed funds rate up to a 5.25% to 5.5% range.
After June’s FOMC meeting, Powell said the consensus among central bank governors was for two more rate hikes this year.
Inflation data has clearly been dropping incrementally in 2023. June’s core CPI inflation rate declined to 4.8% YoY, falling well under consensus, and some observers think the July hike could be the last for the central bank. Any sense that the hiking cycle is over will lead the DJIA to rally, although hawkish or careful statements from Powell may lead likewise to a sell-off.
Earnings news: Results rather mixed so far
Major Dow components have already released second-quarter earnings this week. Microsoft (MSFT) easily surpassed Wall Street consensus on Tuesday, but a decline in cloud revenue growth hurt the share price. MSFT stock sold off 3.6% in Wednesday’s premarket.
Likewise, both Visa and Verizon offered up mixed results on Tuesday. Both companies beat adjusted earnings forecasts but missed on GAAP results. Verizon also underperformed the consensus expectation for revenue.
- Coca-Cola is expected to deliver $0.72 in EPS on $11.75 billion.
- Boeing is expected to lose $0.89 in adjusted EPS on $18.57 billion in sales.
- McDonald’s is expected to earn $2.79 in GAAP EPS on $6.29 billion in revenue.
- Intel is expected to lose $0.51 in GAAP EPS on $12.14 billion in sales.
- Procter & Gamble is expected to earn $1.33 in GAAP EPS on $19.99 billion in sales.
- Chevron is expected to earn $3.16 per share on $49.98 billion in sales.
Dow Jones FAQs
What is the Dow Jones?
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
What factors impact the Dow Jones Industrial Average?
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
What is Dow Theory?
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
How can I trade the DJIA?
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Earnings of the week
Tuesday, July 25 - Microsoft (MSFT) beats on top and bottom lines, Visa (V) misses on GAAP EPS but beats revenue consensus, Verizon (VZ) misses both GAAP EPS and revenue forecast
Wednesday, July 26 - Coca-Cola (KO), Boeing (BA)
Thursday, July 27 - McDonald's (MCD), Intel (INTC)
Friday, July 28 - Procter & Gamble (PG), Chevron (CVX)
What they said about the market – Jerome Powell
A number of pundits continue to point to Jerome Powell’s statements at an economic forum he attended in Portugal in late June. The Federal Reserve Chair appears in the following quote to be less impressed by the US economy’s disinflationary turn than most investors.
"If you look at the data over the last quarter, what you see is stronger than expected growth, a tighter than expected labor market, and higher than expected inflation. So that tells us that although policy is restrictive, it may not be restrictive enough, and it has not been restricted for long enough."
Dow Jones chart forecast
The weekly chart below shows the Dow Jones index breaking above an ascending wedge structure this week. This places the DJIA firmly in the 35,200 to 35,750 resistance zone. That top trendline, shown in black, was of uncertain significance to begin with, but the break does make it more likely that the DJIA will rally to the 36,500 to 36,952 range.
Dow 36,000 — long nod to Kevin Hassett — is not too far off now. In fact, the index only needs to rally another 1.6% to get there.
Levels of support rest nearby at 34,712 and 34,590.
Dow Jones Industrial Average weekly chart
