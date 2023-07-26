Share:

Dow Jones roserises sheepishly on Tuesday following mixed earnings results.

DJIA advanced 0.52% on Monday, breaking above a significant trendline.

Plenty of Dow Jones components report Q2 earnings this week.

FOMC rate decision on Wednesday afternoon will bias market.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is watching its futures track lower on Wednesday ahead of the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) interest rate decision scheduled for later in the day. DJIA futures have lost 0.22% in the premarket, slightly better than its NASDAQ 100 counterpart.

The US central bank will release its decision on the fed funds rate at 2:00 EST (18:00 GMT) on Wednesday, followed a half-hour later by Chair Jerome Powell’s press conference. The market is nearly certain the Fed will raise the benchmark rate by 25 basis points, so much of the midweek volatility will turn on Powell’s outlook.

The Dow jumped 0.52% on Monday but barely budged on Tuesday following mixed earnings results from components Verizon (VZ) and Visa (V). Coca-Cola (KO) and Boeing (BA) release results on Wednesday before McDonald’s (MCD) and Intel (INTC) announce on Thursday. On Friday, Chevron (CVX) and Procter & Gamble (PG) finish off the week.

Dow Jones Industrial Average News: FOMC gets the spotlight

Fed Chair Jerome Powell will follow up the central bank’s decision on interest rates Wednesday afternoon with further details on the state of the US economy in a press conference. Since the market is nearly certain the central bank will raise the fed funds rate by 25 basis points, much of the nervousness is centered on how hawkish Powell’s rhetoric will be.

For the July meeting, the CME FedWatch Tool gives a 99.8% probability of a 25 bps rate hike. This would push the fed funds rate up to a 5.25% to 5.5% range.

After June’s FOMC meeting, Powell said the consensus among central bank governors was for two more rate hikes this year.

Inflation data has clearly been dropping incrementally in 2023. June’s core CPI inflation rate declined to 4.8% YoY, falling well under consensus, and some observers think the July hike could be the last for the central bank. Any sense that the hiking cycle is over will lead the DJIA to rally, although hawkish or careful statements from Powell may lead likewise to a sell-off.

Earnings news: Results rather mixed so far

Major Dow components have already released second-quarter earnings this week. Microsoft (MSFT) easily surpassed Wall Street consensus on Tuesday, but a decline in cloud revenue growth hurt the share price. MSFT stock sold off 3.6% in Wednesday’s premarket.

Likewise, both Visa and Verizon offered up mixed results on Tuesday. Both companies beat adjusted earnings forecasts but missed on GAAP results. Verizon also underperformed the consensus expectation for revenue.

Coca-Cola is expected to deliver $0.72 in EPS on $11.75 billion.

Boeing is expected to lose $0.89 in adjusted EPS on $18.57 billion in sales.

McDonald’s is expected to earn $2.79 in GAAP EPS on $6.29 billion in revenue.

Intel is expected to lose $0.51 in GAAP EPS on $12.14 billion in sales.

Procter & Gamble is expected to earn $1.33 in GAAP EPS on $19.99 billion in sales.

Chevron is expected to earn $3.16 per share on $49.98 billion in sales.