Dow Jones flat on Wednesday as S&P 500, NASDAQ Composite sink.

DJIA looks to be rotating lower on the daily chart with 34,257 a possible target for support.

Disney will report FQ3 earnings after the close on Wednesday.

Inflation data from CPI, PPI arrive on Thursday and Friday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) opened flat on Wednesday, performing much better than both the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ Composite. That latter two both traded lower at the open, especially the growth-heavy NASDAQ. The DJIA index reversed course on Tuesday (-0.45%) following Monday’s 1.16% gain.

The broad equity market in the US is stutter-stepping ahead of significant inflation data that appears later in the week. On Thursday morning, the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) for July arrives, and on its heels the Producer Price Index (PPI) gets released Friday morning. The results of both will help to determine the outlook for interest rate policy at the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) September policy meeting.

Dow Jones Industrial Average News: Market will turn on inflation data

The US Bureau of Labor Statistics is set to release July’s Consumer Price Index data an hour before the market opens on Thursday. Wall Street consensus is projecting core inflation to arrive at 4.7% YoY, a slight improvement from June’s reading of 4.8%. Expectations for July’s monthly core CPI is right in line with June’s rate at 0.2%.

Headline CPI that includes the more volatile food and energy prices is forecast to rise due to elevated Oil prices. The economic indicator is expected to advance from June’s 3% reading to 3.3% on an annual basis in July. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) has climbed from the low $70s to the low $80s over the past month as Saudi Arabia and Russia have extended their production cuts.

Then on Friday the Producer Price Index (PPI) data for July is expected to rise 2.3% YoY, down from 2.4% in June. If either of these inflation readings come in above consensus, it will give the Dow Jones index an excuse to sell off. The market is worried that stubbornly high inflation could force the Federal Reserve’s hand in raising interest rates at its September meeting. At the moment, the odds are better than 80% that the Fed will pause rates in September, per the CME Group’s FedWatch Tool.

Disney to report FQ3 results after Wednesday close

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) has been part of the Dow Jones since 1991 and accounts for a little under 2% of the overall index. The entertainment powerhouse ran into some difficulties during the pandemic, cutting its dividend in the process, and the market has pretty much ignored it for the past year.

Disney – back in the hands of long-time CEO Bob Iger – is expected to report adjusted EPS of $0.99 and GAAP EPS of just $0.05. Revenue is expected to arrive at $22.53 billion.

Iger returned to Disney last November, but in an interview in July he admitted to CNBC that his two-year turnaround plan for the conglomerate was looking more like a four-year phase. The company’s Disney+ and Hulu streaming segments have been popular with consumers but require heavy investment.

“The challenges are greater than I anticipated,” Iger told CNBC.

In remarks he made at the Sun Valley Conference in mid-July after laying off more than 7,000 employees, Iger hinted that Disney’s television assets like ABC, The Disney Channel, FX and National Geographic may be on the chopping block.

Expect executives on the earnings call to address any possible sale of assets. Disney stock has dropped by more than half since its pandemic peak and is down 19% over the past year.