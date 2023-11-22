- Dow Jones Industrial Index rose 1.94% last week and has advanced slightly this week as well.
- US Initial Jobless Claims came in well below expectations.
- Durable Goods Orders dropped 5.4% MoM, well below consensus.
- Preliminary Manufacturing and Services PMIs arrive on Friday during a shortened trading session.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) outperformed the NASDAQ Composite (0.46%) and the S&P 500 (0.41%) on Wednesday ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday. The DJIA closed up 0.53% as Microsoft (MSFT) and The Home Depot (HD) both added just under 1.3%.
The DJIA rose 1.94% last week, its third week of gains, and has also been gathering steam this week. Nvidia (NVDA) earnings late Tuesday amounted to an impressive beat, but the premier semiconductor stock closed down 2.5% on Wednesday.
Lower Initial Jobless Claims are demonstrating that the US labor market is not collapsing as some estimated last week, but Durable Goods Orders fell much further than the market expected.
Dow Jones News: Hawkish FOMC Minutes fail to dissuade bulls
Nvidia earnings may not have meant much for Nvidia itself, as expectations were so high, but the market seems to be benefiting from them. All three major Wall Street indices opened higher on Wednesday. CEO Jensen Huang’s company raised its outlook by more than $2 billion for fourth-quarter revenue, an event that seems unlikely if a recession were on the horizon.
Tuesday’s hawkish FOMC Minutes have also failed to alter the market’s bullish foundation. The CME Group FedWatch Tool has placed the odds of an interest rate cut at 62% for the Federal Reserve’s May meeting. The March meeting continues to see odds of a cut near 29%.
The Fed left the door open for more hikes, but the market is not in agreement. The soft landing thesis is still leading the narrative. Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending November 18 arrived at 209K – well below the consensus of 225K. It was still a positive reading as it was a 24K decrease from the previous week’s 233K reading (revised 2K higher). Placid, ho-hum Initial Jobless Claims are what the market wants, however, as it reads as a labor market sustaining its health but low enough not to trigger Fed hawks.
Durable Goods Orders for October fell 5.4% rather than the 3.1% drop that was expected. This could be a seasonal decline, but a large drop below consensus for November could worry the market.
The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index for November arrived Wednesday morning at 61.3, above the consensus for 60.5 and the previous month’s 60.4 print. S&P Global PMIs for Manufacturing and Services will be released on Friday.
Dow Jones Industrial Average forecast: Overbought after November rally
The Dow Jones index has risen above the late August highs over the past week and is now gunning to take out the August 1 high sometime in December. That 35,679 high was the highest the index has reached in about 18 months, and a close above that level signifies that the index is back in bullish territory.
In the near term, investors will note that the Relative Strength Index (RSI) has reached overbought levels. Typically, this means that a pullback is in order. If the 35,000 resistance level turns into support, then the 34,300 to 34,700 demand zone could do the trick. Otherwise, the 50-day Simple Moving average (SMA) is hovering just below the early November consolidation just below 33,900.
Dow Jones Industrial Average daily chart
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) has taken the lead among the three major US indices on Wednesday heading into the closing bell. The DJIA is up 0.55% while the S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite have gained by lesser percentages.