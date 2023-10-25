Share:

Stocks sink on Tuesday as Alphabet sells off 9.5% on slowing cloud growth.

Preliminary US GDP growth for Q3 will be released on Thursday.

Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 1.61% last week and is largely flat through Wednesday of this week.

PCE inflation results for September arrive on Friday to tell the market how so to expect cuts.

Visa, 3M, Dow, Verizon, Microsoft, Coca-Cola already released earnings results this week.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) lost just 0.3% on Wednesday, while the rest of the market turned in a much worse report card. The S&P 500 and NASDAQ Composite sold off 1.4% and 2.4%, respectively.

The major news was that Alphabet (GOOGL) reported slower cloud revenue growth than expected in its quarterly earnings release late Tuesday. That sent the search giant's share price down 9.5% on Wednesday. Luckily for Dow Jones investors, however, Alphabet is not a component of the index. Rather, Microsoft (MSFT) is a member, and that software heavyweight jumped as much as 4.5% on Wednesday after posting major beats on the top and bottom lines. Microsoft ended Wednesday up 3.1%.

A number of Dow components have already reported successful quarters this week. Coca-Cola (KO), 3M (MMM), Visa (V) and Verizon (VZ) also benefited from solid results, which should help the Dow Jones index in future weeks as long as macro indicators oblige.

Dow Jones News: Microsoft, 3M, Visa earnings lead DJIA gains

Microsoft is the second-largest component of the Dow Jones, accounting for about 6.6% of the index. That is definitely a nice weighting when the software behemoth decides to beat its fiscal Q1 2024 earnings consensus by nearly 13% as it did late Tuesday. Revenue also beat the average forecast by 3.6%, owing in no small part to its Azure cloud business. The segment that houses Azure saw revenue rise 29% YoY.

3M stock, which got things started on Tuesday morning, rose 5.2% on the back of a 14% earnings beat above consensus for the third quarter. The major news was that the industrial conglomerate raised its full-year earnings outlook from $8.90 to $9.10. 3M makes up 1.8% of the Dow Jones index.

Verizon, which takes up 0.7% of the index, spiked 9% on Tuesday despite a mixed quarter. Missing on consensus revenue ever so slightly, Verizon cheered up the market by raising its free cash flow guidance by a cool $1 billion to $18 billion for the current fiscal year.

Visa, which makes up 4.7% of the Dow index, just barely beat market consensus for the quarter on both earnings and revenue. However, the payments powerhouse raised its dividend by 15.6% and announced a $25 billion buyback policy.

Coca-Cola, which comprises 1.1% of the index, saw organic sales jump on higher pricing power. Additionally, revenue growth in Latin America grew 24% from a year earlier. Earnings beat the consensus by 7%, and revenue came in $580 million above expectations.

Dow (DOW), which makes up just under 1% of the DJIA, beat consensus on adjusted EPS but missed on GAAP EPS. Revenue came in above expectations, but net sales fell 24% from a year ago due to the cyclicality of its business and lower volumes in its hydrocarbon business.

GDP, PCE round out the week ahead

On Thursday, Preliminary US GDP data for Q3 will be released at 12:30 GMT. A good figure could drive the Dow Jones index higher as many of its components react starkly to the US economy. Economists are optimistic for the third quarter though.

The consensus calls for the quarter to double the annualized rate of Q2. Consensus for Q3 comes in at 4.2% annualized economic growth in the US compared with the second quarter’s 2.1% reading.

Also on Thursday, Initial Jobless Claims for the week ending October 20 are expected to climb from 198K to 208K.

The vast majority of traders are betting that the Federal Reserve does not raise rates at the November 1 meeting next week. The expectation for now is that rates will remain flat through year-end. What could alter sentiment is the Fed’s favorite gauge of inflation, the Core Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) data.

On Friday at 12:30 GMT, Consensus expects the Core PCE print at an annual 3.7% for September. This would be welcome news after August’s 3.9% print. Monthly Core PCE is expected to drop from 0.4% to 0.3% from August.