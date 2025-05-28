- The Dow Jones is down slightly on Wednesday after a failed attempt to reach 42,450.
- Equity markets are awaiting after-the-bell earnings from AI rally darling Nvidia (NVDA).
- The Fed’s latest Meeting Minutes show the Fed remains firmly entrenched in wait-and-see mode.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) is slightly lower on Wednesday, easing to intraday lows near 42,150 as equity traders await key earnings reports from tech heavyweight Nvidia (NVDA). The Federal Reserve’s (Fed) latest Meeting Minutes showed that the major central bank is still apprehensive about adjusting policy rates in the face of looming impacts from the Trump administration’s tariff policies. However, investors are still banking on a fresh rate-cutting cycle to kick off in September, although odds are drying up.
The Fed's latest Meeting Minutes from the Federal Open Market Committee's (FOMC) May 6-7 rate meeting revealed a deep-rooted wait-and-see approach. Policymakers noted the US Dollar's (USD) safe-haven status has weakened and warned that a "durable shift" could impact the US economy. Most FOMC members agreed that inflation risks may be more "persistent than expected." Fed staff cited tariff impacts as a key driver behind the FOMC's lowering outlook on the US economy, linking deteriorating conditions and an unclear inflation-growth outlook to the Trump administration's tariff policies.
AI tech rally monolith Nvidia (NVDA) is set to release its latest earnings report after the bell on Wednesday. Equity markets are expecting an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of 0.75, with revenue for the most recent quarter to top 43.25B, a 13.3% increase from the previous quarter. EPS has consistently beaten forecasts. However, this is the first time over the past year that investors expect Nvidia's EPS to decline, with markets anticipating a return to 0.75 compared to last quarter’s 0.85.
Dow Jones price forecast
Dow Jones price action remains stuck in a near-term rut; the major equity index is trapped just south of the 42,500 region, though daily candles continue to find a foothold above the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near 41,655. Momentum still lies in favor of bullish pressure, though it’s still a long climb back to record highs above 45,000 set late last year.
Dow Jones daily chart
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD remains offered below 1.1300
EUR/USD maintains its downward bias on Wednesday, slipping back below the 1.1300 support on the back of the intense recovery in the US Dollar. The FOMC Minutes, in the meantime, highlighted the officials’ concerns over the probability of rising both inflation and unemployment.
GBP/USD attempts to consolidate below 1.3500
GBP/USD remains well on the back foot in the sub-1.3500 region in the wake of the release of the FOMC Minutes on Wednesday. The US Dollar, on the other hand, appears firm and trading in the area of multi-day highs vs. its rivals.
Gold bounces off lows, retargets $3,300
After bottoming out near the $3,290 level per troy ounce, Gold is now attempting a move to the $3,300 zone amid marginal gains and despite the persistent buying pressure sustaining the US Dollar. Rising US yields, in the meantime, continue to cap the upside potential of the yellow metal.
Fed Minutes set to reveal details of hawkish stance amid Trump’s tariffs
The Minutes of the Fed’s May 6-7 gathering are due on Wednesday. The Federal Reserve kept the benchmark interest rate on hold, as expected. The US Dollar is at risk of piercing its 2025 low amid tariff-related concerns.
Bitcoin hovers above $108,000, but analysts warn against the next BTC drop
Bitcoin hovers above key support at $108,000. Analysts at Bitunix warn that a price crash could occur, citing the potential for a liquidity sweep below this level following last week's large-scale liquidations in BTC derivatives markets.