Dow Jones futures trades broadly stable ahead of Netflix earnings, US-EU trade talks

- Dow Jones futures demonstrate a stable performance, while investors await the release of Netflix’s Q2 earnings of 2025.
- The US and the EU are set for fresh round of trade talks.
- Fed officials have warned that the impact of Trump’s tariffs on inflation has just started.
Dow Jones futures trade quietly during the European trading session on Thursday. Financial market participants have sidelined, with investors await fresh cues on trade talks between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).
At the time of writing, Dow Jones futures are marginally down to near 44,200. S&P 500 futures trade almost flat around 6,270.
On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signaled possibility of reaching a trade agreement with the EU, while expressing confidence that Washington is close to signing deal with India.
"We’re [Washington] very close to India, and we could possibly make a deal with the EU,” Trump said in an interview aired on Real America’s Voice, Reuters reported.
Meanwhile, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic headed to Washington on Wednesday for next round of trade talks.
On the domestic front, the release of Q2 corporate earnings from Netflix, PepsiCo., and GE Aerospace will be keenly watched by market participants.
According to analysts at Vital Knowledge, the global streaming player will "put up very healthy results” as its dominance in the entertainment sector has “expanded”.
US equities saw a steep fall on Wednesday after Reuters reported that President Trump received positive response from Republican lawmakers toward dismissing Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. However, equity markets showed a V-Shape recovery when Trump refuted reports stating Powell’s immediate oust.
During the European session, the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly as Fed officials have warned of de-anchoring inflation expectations, following the increase in prices of goods that are majorly imported by the US. This scenario could allow Fed officials to demand more time to assess the impact of tariffs on inflation before lowering interest rates.
(This story was corrected on July 17 at 10:49 GMT to say, in the first bullet, that Netflix will report its 2025 Q2 earnings, not 2026.)
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD falls below 1.1600 ahead of US data
EUR/USD comes under renewed selling pressure in the European session and trades below 1.1600. The renewed USD strength ahead of weekly Initial Jobless Claims and June Retail Sales data from the US makes it difficult for the pair to hold its ground.
GBP/USD declines below 1.3400 after mixed UK employment data
GBP/USD struggles to build on Wednesday's gains and trades in negative territory below 1.3400 early Thursday. The data from the UK showed that the ILO Unemployment Rate rose to 4.7% in the three months to May, while the Claimant Count Rate remained steady at 4.5%.
Gold price retreats further from multi-week high touched on Wednesday
Gold attracts fresh sellers and trades below $3,330 in the European session on Thursday. A generally positive risk tone and the renewed USD strength weighs on XAU/USD but persistent trade-related uncertainties could limit losses for the safe-haven commodity.
Top Crypto Gainers: FLOKI, BONK post double-digit gains, CRV targets $1
Solana-based meme coins Floki and Bonk edged lower by 2% at press time on Thursday, following the 30% gains on Wednesday, ranking as top crypto gainers in the last 24 hours. Curve DAO ranks third with a 21% surge following a triangle setup breakout, targeting the $1 psychological level.
China’s first-half growth remains on track, though activity data signals caution
China's second-quarter GDP beat forecasts again with a 5.2% year-on-year growth, driven by strong trade and industrial production. Yet sharper-than-expected slowdowns in fixed-asset investment and retail sales and falling property prices are a concern.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.