Dow Jones futures trades broadly stable ahead of Netflix earnings, US-EU trade talks

Dow Jones futures demonstrate a stable performance, while investors await the release of Netflix’s Q2 earnings of 2025.

The US and the EU are set for fresh round of trade talks.

Fed officials have warned that the impact of Trump’s tariffs on inflation has just started.

Dow Jones futures trade quietly during the European trading session on Thursday. Financial market participants have sidelined, with investors await fresh cues on trade talks between the United States (US) and the European Union (EU).

At the time of writing, Dow Jones futures are marginally down to near 44,200. S&P 500 futures trade almost flat around 6,270.

On Wednesday, US President Donald Trump signaled possibility of reaching a trade agreement with the EU, while expressing confidence that Washington is close to signing deal with India.

"We’re [Washington] very close to India, and we could possibly make a deal with the EU,” Trump said in an interview aired on Real America’s Voice, Reuters reported.

Meanwhile, EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic headed to Washington on Wednesday for next round of trade talks.

On the domestic front, the release of Q2 corporate earnings from Netflix, PepsiCo., and GE Aerospace will be keenly watched by market participants.

According to analysts at Vital Knowledge, the global streaming player will "put up very healthy results” as its dominance in the entertainment sector has “expanded”.

US equities saw a steep fall on Wednesday after Reuters reported that President Trump received positive response from Republican lawmakers toward dismissing Federal Reserve (Fed) Chairman Jerome Powell. However, equity markets showed a V-Shape recovery when Trump refuted reports stating Powell’s immediate oust.

During the European session, the US Dollar (USD) trades firmly as Fed officials have warned of de-anchoring inflation expectations, following the increase in prices of goods that are majorly imported by the US. This scenario could allow Fed officials to demand more time to assess the impact of tariffs on inflation before lowering interest rates.

(This story was corrected on July 17 at 10:49 GMT to say, in the first bullet, that Netflix will report its 2025 Q2 earnings, not 2026.)