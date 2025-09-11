Dow Jones futures trade higher ahead of US inflation data

- US futures advance ahead of the release of US CPI data for August.
- The US headline CPI is expected to have grown at a faster pace of 2.9%.
- The Fed is almost certain to cut interest rates in the policy meeting next week.
Dow Jones futures gain 0.13% to near 45,550 during the European trading session on Thursday. United States (US) equities demonstrate strength ahead of the release of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for August at 12:30 GMT.
US markets have already been outperforming from a past few weeks amid firm expectations that the Federal Reserve (Fed) will start the monetary-easing campaign in the September policy meeting.
The adaptation of a monetary expansion approach by the Fed bodes well for US equities, given that lower borrowing costs boosts consumption and business investment.
Still, investors will closely monitor the US inflation data to gauge about the likely size of interest rate cut by the Fed in its policy meeting next week.
Economists expect the US headline CPI to have grown at an annualized pace of 2.9%, faster than 2.7% in July. In the same period, the core CPI – which excludes volatile food and energy items 0 is estimated to have risen steadily by 3.1%. On a monthly basis, both headline and the core CPI are expected to have grown by 0.3%.
According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders see an 8% chance that the Fed will cut interest rates by 50 basis points (bps) to 3.75%-4.00% on September 17, while the rest point a standard 25-bps interest rate reduction.
Fed dovish expectations have been intensifying due to growing labor market concerns. The US Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) report for August showed last week that economy added 22K fresh workers, significantly lower than the prior reading of 79K.
Lately, Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) members, including Chair Jerome Powell, have argued in favor of lowering interest rates, citing downside labor market risks.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range around 1.1700 ahead of ECB decision, US CPI
EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range around 1.1700 in the European trading hours on Thursday. The pair lacks a clear direction as traders adopt caution ahead of the European Central Bank interest rate decision and the US CPI inflation due later in the day.
GBP/USD stays defensive below 1.3550, with all eyes on US CPI data
GBP/USD trades on the back foot below 1.3550 in the European session on Thursday. Fresh US Dollar demand and a cautious risk tone weigh on the pair. Traders refrain from placing fresh bets before the release of the all-important US CPI inflation data.
Gold weakens further as positive risk tone and USD uptick weigh ahead of US CPI
Gold meets with a fresh supply during the Asian session on Thursday and has now reversed a major part of the previous day's positive move. A generally positive tone around the equity markets, along with a modest US Dollar uptick, turned out to be key factors exerting downward pressure on the commodity.
European Central Bank set to keep interest rates unchanged for the second consecutive meeting
The European Central Bank is widely expected to hold its key interest rates following the September monetary policy meeting. The decision will be announced on Thursday at 12:15 GMT. The interest rate decision will be accompanied by the staff’s updated economic projections.
Why India still matters despite tariffs and tensions
India remains one of the world’s most compelling growth markets — a $4 trillion economy with demographics, digitization, and capital-market depth that global investors crave for diversification. But the halo comes with sharper edges.
Best Brokers for EUR/USD Trading
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.