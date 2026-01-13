Dow Jones futures slip as traders adopt caution ahead of CPI inflation data

Dow Jones futures edge lower by 0.09% to near 49,750 during the European session on Tuesday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures decline 0.08% and 0.14% to near 7,010 and 25,920, respectively. US stock futures struggle as traders await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, due later in the North American session, to gain clues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.

Traders adopt caution amid rising concerns over Fed independence. US federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his comments to Congress regarding a building renovation project. The Trump administration has been pressuring the Fed to cut interest rates, with Powell calling the threat a “pretext” to influence policy.

Wall Street closed higher on Monday, led by consumer staples, industrials, and materials. The Dow Jones rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.26%. Focus is also shifting to JPMorgan’s Q4 earnings, ahead of results this week from major banks including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.

Financial markets are pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, starting in June. CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows Fed funds futures imply a 95% probability that rates will remain unchanged at the January 27–28 meeting.

US inflation is expected to hold at 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) in December 2025, while core inflation is likely to rise to 2.7% from 2.6%, its lowest since early 2021. Monthly headline and core CPI are both seen increasing 0.3%, largely driven by higher goods prices. Any upside surprise in inflation could constrain the US central bank’s scope to ease.