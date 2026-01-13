Dow Jones futures slip as traders adopt caution ahead of CPI inflation data
- Dow Jones futures dip ahead of the US Consumer Price Index data for December.
- Traders turn cautious as concerns grow over Fed independence.
- Focus shifts to JPMorgan’s Q4 earnings ahead of results from major banks this week.
Dow Jones futures edge lower by 0.09% to near 49,750 during the European session on Tuesday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures decline 0.08% and 0.14% to near 7,010 and 25,920, respectively. US stock futures struggle as traders await the US Consumer Price Index (CPI) data for December, due later in the North American session, to gain clues on the Federal Reserve’s (Fed) policy path.
Traders adopt caution amid rising concerns over Fed independence. US federal prosecutors opened a criminal investigation into Fed Chair Jerome Powell over his comments to Congress regarding a building renovation project. The Trump administration has been pressuring the Fed to cut interest rates, with Powell calling the threat a “pretext” to influence policy.
Wall Street closed higher on Monday, led by consumer staples, industrials, and materials. The Dow Jones rose 0.17%, the S&P 500 gained 0.16%, and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 0.26%. Focus is also shifting to JPMorgan’s Q4 earnings, ahead of results this week from major banks including Bank of America, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, Morgan Stanley, and Goldman Sachs.
Financial markets are pricing in two Federal Reserve rate cuts this year, starting in June. CME Group’s FedWatch tool shows Fed funds futures imply a 95% probability that rates will remain unchanged at the January 27–28 meeting.
US inflation is expected to hold at 2.7% year-over-year (YoY) in December 2025, while core inflation is likely to rise to 2.7% from 2.6%, its lowest since early 2021. Monthly headline and core CPI are both seen increasing 0.3%, largely driven by higher goods prices. Any upside surprise in inflation could constrain the US central bank’s scope to ease.
Dow Jones FAQs
The Dow Jones Industrial Average, one of the oldest stock market indices in the world, is compiled of the 30 most traded stocks in the US. The index is price-weighted rather than weighted by capitalization. It is calculated by summing the prices of the constituent stocks and dividing them by a factor, currently 0.152. The index was founded by Charles Dow, who also founded the Wall Street Journal. In later years it has been criticized for not being broadly representative enough because it only tracks 30 conglomerates, unlike broader indices such as the S&P 500.
Many different factors drive the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The aggregate performance of the component companies revealed in quarterly company earnings reports is the main one. US and global macroeconomic data also contributes as it impacts on investor sentiment. The level of interest rates, set by the Federal Reserve (Fed), also influences the DJIA as it affects the cost of credit, on which many corporations are heavily reliant. Therefore, inflation can be a major driver as well as other metrics which impact the Fed decisions.
Dow Theory is a method for identifying the primary trend of the stock market developed by Charles Dow. A key step is to compare the direction of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) and the Dow Jones Transportation Average (DJTA) and only follow trends where both are moving in the same direction. Volume is a confirmatory criteria. The theory uses elements of peak and trough analysis. Dow’s theory posits three trend phases: accumulation, when smart money starts buying or selling; public participation, when the wider public joins in; and distribution, when the smart money exits.
There are a number of ways to trade the DJIA. One is to use ETFs which allow investors to trade the DJIA as a single security, rather than having to buy shares in all 30 constituent companies. A leading example is the SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF (DIA). DJIA futures contracts enable traders to speculate on the future value of the index and Options provide the right, but not the obligation, to buy or sell the index at a predetermined price in the future. Mutual funds enable investors to buy a share of a diversified portfolio of DJIA stocks thus providing exposure to the overall index.
Author
Akhtar Faruqui
FXStreet
Akhtar Faruqui is a Forex Analyst based in New Delhi, India. With a keen eye for market trends and a passion for dissecting complex financial dynamics, he is dedicated to delivering accurate and insightful Forex news and analysis.