Dow Jones futures rise as US-EU tensions ease, traders eye US data

Dow Jones futures rose 0.29% to around 49,400 in the European session on Thursday, while S&P 500 and Nasdaq 100 futures climbed 0.49% and 0.74% to near 6,950 and 25,650, respectively. US stock futures advanced as geopolitical and trade tensions between Washington and Europe eased.

Bloomberg reported on Wednesday that US President Donald Trump said he would step back from imposing tariffs on goods from European nations opposing his effort to take possession of Greenland. He said earlier there is “no going back” on his ambitions regarding Greenland, alongside earlier threats to impose new 10% tariffs on eight European Union (EU) countries.

President Trump also said that the United States and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) had “formed the framework of a future deal regarding Greenland.” However, he did not outline the parameters of the so-called framework, and it remained unclear what the agreement would entail.

In the regular US session on Wednesday, the Dow Jones climbed 1.21%, the S&P 500 rose 1.16%, and the Nasdaq 100 advanced 1.18%, paring losses registered on Tuesday. Traders await US weekly Initial Jobless Claims, Gross Domestic Product Annualized, and Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) inflation data later in the day for fresh economic signals, alongside earnings from companies including Procter & Gamble, GE Aerospace, and Intel.