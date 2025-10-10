Dow Jones Futures edge up with sentiment frail amid the US shutdown

Dow Jones Index futures are showing minor gains during Friday’s European morning session, but remain close to the weekly low on Thursday. The lack of progress on the US government shutdown and the divergence among Federal Reserve officials regarding monetary policy are weighing on risk appetite.



Wall Street Indexes are set to a mild positive opening on Friday, following Thursday’s reversals. The Dow Jones Index ticks up 0.1% to levels right above 46,420. The S&P 500 drops take up another 0.1% to 6,735, with the Nasdaq Index showing the same advance to 24,972.

Dow Jones is correcting from all-time highs

The Dow Jones Index extended its reversal from the all-time highs beyond the 47,000 level hit last week, amid increasing global political uncertainty and the ongoing standoff between Senate Democrats and Republican leaders, which is likely to lead to a protracted government shutdown.

In the absence of key fundamental releases, the leading market driver in the US is the comments by Fed officials, which continue to show diverging views on the path forward. NewYork Fed President John Williams and San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly called for further monetary easing to support a softening labour market, while Governor Michael Barr warned that cutting rates too fast might lead to persistent inflation.



In the economic docket, the University of Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index will provide one of the few data points this week. The market consensus anticipates a further deterioration of consumer confidence, with the Index dropping to 54.1 in October, from September’s 55.2 reading.

