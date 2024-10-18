“There is simply a lack of hard data that could cast doubt on the current moves. As long as this is the case, the USD should remain strong.”

“This once again confirms the story of recent weeks: US retail sales have been rising at a faster pace for several months now, raising doubts that US growth will slow down any time soon. At the moment, I am a little short of ideas as to what could cause USD weakness in the coming days.”

“The figures were stronger than expected, while at the same time jobless claims surprisingly fell, partially offsetting the previous week's surprisingly strong increase. The US dollar benefited somewhat from this, with EUR/USD now flirting with 1.08 rather than higher levels.”

After EUR/USD showed almost no imminent reaction to the ECB statement yesterday, the US retail sales figures, which were published shortly afterwards, were more capable to cause a stir, before the ECB press conference took over, Commerzbank’s FX analyst Michael Pfister notes.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.