Donald Trump vows to bring federal military to more US cities

US President Donald Trump hit his stride on Monday, taking to social media and also addressing reporters at the White House to declare his intention to forcefully insert military forces under his control into cities that he personally deems require it, regardless of legality or constitutional breaches. Trump also doubled down on his claims that a Venezuelan boat that was attacked by US forces was a "drug boat", while also washing his hands of any knowledge or involvement in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu's decision to launch military strikes into Qatar.
Trump also declared that trade talks with China are still ongoing, but avoided making any firm declarations around the forced sale of TikTok. Trump also had very little to say about his attempt to terminate Dr. Lisa Cook's position on the Federal Reserve (Fed), despite a statement from Michigan officials that no immediate evidence or proof exists that Dr. Cook actually broke any tax rules.
Key highlights
Trump calls on Hamas to release hostages or "all bets are off".
We're probably going to go into Chicago next.
I will sign a memorandum to establish the Memphis Safe Task Force and the task force will be a replica of efforts in Washington D.C.
The effort in Memphis will include the National Guard.
We need to save St. Louis.
Aiming to reach St. Louis, New Orleans as well.
Have 'recorded evidence’ on Venezuela drug boat.
Netanyahu did not warn me before strike.
Undecided on TikTok stake.
Trump to speak with Xi about a "significant agreement".
Believe discussion with Xi will confirm things.
Maybe TikTok could bring us closer to China.
Netanyahu will not be visiting Qatar.
