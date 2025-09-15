Donald Trump vows to bring federal military to more US cities

Trump calls on Hamas to release hostages or "all bets are off". We're probably going to go into Chicago next. I will sign a memorandum to establish the Memphis Safe Task Force and the task force will be a replica of efforts in Washington D.C. The effort in Memphis will include the National Guard. We need to save St. Louis. Aiming to reach St. Louis, New Orleans as well. Have 'recorded evidence’ on Venezuela drug boat. Netanyahu did not warn me before strike. Undecided on TikTok stake. Trump to speak with Xi about a "significant agreement". Believe discussion with Xi will confirm things. Maybe TikTok could bring us closer to China. Netanyahu will not be visiting Qatar.

Trump also declared that trade talks with China are still ongoing, but avoided making any firm declarations around the forced sale of TikTok. Trump also had very little to say about his attempt to terminate Dr. Lisa Cook's position on the Federal Reserve (Fed), despite a statement from Michigan officials that no immediate evidence or proof exists that Dr. Cook actually broke any tax rules.

US President Donald Trump hit his stride on Monday, taking to social media and also addressing reporters at the White House to declare his intention to forcefully insert military forces under his control into cities that he personally deems require it, regardless of legality or constitutional breaches. Trump also doubled down on his claims that a Venezuelan boat that was attacked by US forces was a "drug boat", while also washing his hands of any knowledge or involvement in Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netenyahu's decision to launch military strikes into Qatar.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.