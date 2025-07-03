Dollar Index steadies near 97.00 as US employment report reveals a resilient labour market

The DXY US Dollar Index recovers after employment data surprises to the upside, putting into question early rate cuts by the Fed.

US Nonfarm Payrolls rise 147K in June, surpassing analyst estimates, and the Unemployment Rate unexpectedly declines to 4.1%.

DXY trades above 97.00, with momentum indicators reflecting an increase in bullishness.

The Dollar Index (DXY) is attempting a recovery in the American session on Thursday, following the latest release of US employment data, which highlighted a resilient labor market.

At the time of writing, a rebound in yields has led to a rise in the US Dollar (USD) against its major currency peers, pushing the DXY above the 97.00 handle.

The market focus has been on the Nonfarm Payrolls (NFP) data, which serves as a barometer of economic growth and has a direct impact on monetary policy, particularly at a time when the US Federal Reserve (Fed) adheres to a data-dependent approach to determine interest rates.

Positive Nonfarm Payrolls report boosts US yields, pushes DXY higher

Expectations were for the Nonfarm Payrolls report to show that the US economy added 110K jobs in June, after increasing by 144K in the previous month.

However, the headline number printed at 147K, surpassing estimates. The unemployment rate fell to 4.1% from 4.2%, while economists had projected it to increase to 4.3%.

Weekly Initial Jobless Claims numbers also decreased, easing concerns over the health of the labour market and reducing the potential for a July interest-rate cut.

Prior to the release of the June employment data, the CME FedWatch Tool indicated that markets were pricing in a 25.3% probability of a 25-basis-point (bps) rate cut in July.

Those numbers have been reduced significantly, with markets now pricing in a mere 4.7% chance of a July cut.

Prospects of higher interest rates make US yields more attractive, boosting demand for the Greenback.

DXY jumps above 97.00, before steadying with the RSI easing back to neutral territory

Since January, the US Dollar has continued to weaken, pushing the DXY to a three-and-a-half-year low this week.

As DXY recovers, the 97.00 psychological level now serves as near-term resistance. With support at the 20-period Simple Moving Average (SMA) at 96.83.

Dollar Index (DXY) 4-hour chart

A break of this level could open the door for a potential retest of the YTD low of 96.38 that was set on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, if the uptrend manages to gain traction above the 50-period SMA at 97.33, the 23.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the May-July decline could come into play at 97.70.

Above that, there is the 98.00 psychological level and the 38.2% Fibo level at 98.52.

The Relative Strength Index (RSI) on the four-hour chart is nearing 57, reflecting a surge in bullish momentum without entering overbought territory.