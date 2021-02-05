Dollar Index Price Analysis: DXY eyes bullish reversal on weekly chart

NEWS | | By Omkar Godbole
  • DXY's weekly chart shows a falling wedge breakout. 
  • The index could rise to September highs above 94.50.

The dollar index, which tracks the greenback's value against majors, looks set to confirm a falling wedge breakout – a bullish reversal pattern – on the weekly chart. 

The index has flipped the channel hurdle into support, currently at 90.00. A close above would confirm the breakout and open the doors for a rally to 94.72 (September high). 

The daily chart also indicates the path of least resistance is to the higher side. The bullish outlook will be invalidated if the index finds acceptance under the former hurdle-turned-support of the inverse head-and-shoulders pattern breached to the higher side earlier this week

Weekly chart

Trend: Bullish

Technical levels

Dollar Index Spot

Overview
Today last price 91.57
Today Daily Change 0.02
Today Daily Change % 0.02
Today daily open 91.55
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 90.55
Daily SMA50 90.49
Daily SMA100 91.86
Daily SMA200 93.87
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 91.58
Previous Daily Low 91.09
Previous Weekly High 90.89
Previous Weekly Low 90.08
Previous Monthly High 90.95
Previous Monthly Low 89.21
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 91.4
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 91.28
Daily Pivot Point S1 91.23
Daily Pivot Point S2 90.92
Daily Pivot Point S3 90.74
Daily Pivot Point R1 91.73
Daily Pivot Point R2 91.9
Daily Pivot Point R3 92.22

 

 

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.

