Does the weakness of the USD make it easier for other central banks? – Commerzbank

In addition to the flight to safe havens, the prospect of a further normalisation of monetary policy by the Bank of Japan is also likely to have supported the yen recently. According to statements made by BoJ Chairman Kazuo Ueda this morning, however, the central bank is leaving all options open. This is because the impact of US tariffs on inflation is not clear, i.e. it could be inflationary or disinflationary, Commerzbank's FX analyst Thu Lan Nguyen notes.
Seems highly unlikely that the effect of the tariffs will be reversed
"Megan Greene, MPC member of the Bank of England, also explained why this is not clear. It is relatively straightforward that the US tariffs will not only harm economic growth in the US, but also its trading partners. However, the USD exchange rate makes it difficult to assess inflation."
"This is because, as we have already explained here, the US tariffs should have led to an appreciation of the US currency. This in turn would have been inflationary for trading partners. However, as the dollar has now depreciated, the effect via the exchange rate channel is disinflationary."
"If this remains the case, most central banks will be spared a dilemma: weighing up economic and inflation risks. A decision in favour of a more expansionary monetary policy would be easier, which in turn would weaken the appreciation pressure against the dollar. For the moment at least, it seems highly unlikely that the effect of the tariffs will be reversed (without the tariffs being lifted)."
BRANDED CONTENT
Finding the right broker for your trading strategy is essential, especially when specific features make all the difference. Explore our selection of top brokers, each offering unique advantages to match your needs.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD challenges 1.1300, drops to daily lows
The US Dollar's recovery is now picking up extra impulse, sending EUR/USD back to the 1.1300 region and reversing at the same time two consecutive daily advances. In the meantime, investors continue to closely follow developments arounnd the US-China trade crisis.
GBP/USD faces some downside pressure, returns to the low-1.3100s
GBP/USD is now relinquishing part of its earlier advance toward the 1.3200 neighbourhood, receding to the 1.3130-1.3120 band on the back of the rebound in the Greenback and steady anxiety surrounding the tariff narrative.
Gold comes under pressure, breaches $3,200
Gold extends further its correction from earlier record highs near $3,250 amid some apparent alleviated trade concerns and the renewed buying interest in the Greenback. Declining US yields, in the meantime, should keep the downside contained somehow.
Six Fundamentals for the Week: Tariffs, US Retail Sales and ECB stand out Premium
"Nobody is off the hook" – these words by US President Donald Trump keep markets focused on tariff policy. However, some hard data and the European Central Bank (ECB) decision will also keep things busy ahead of Good Friday.
Is a recession looming?
Wall Street skyrockets after Trump announces tariff delay. But gains remain limited as Trade War with China continues. Recession odds have eased, but investors remain fearful. The worst may not be over, deeper market wounds still possible.
The Best brokers to trade EUR/USD
SPONSORED Discover the top brokers for trading EUR/USD in 2025. Our list features brokers with competitive spreads, fast execution, and powerful platforms. Whether you're a beginner or an expert, find the right partner to navigate the dynamic Forex market.