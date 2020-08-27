DKNG Stock Price: Draftkings Inc. pulls back after recent surge from analyst upgrades

- NASDAQ:DKNG drops 0.51% on Wednesday after gaining 10% to start the week.
- Wall Street Analyst upgrades give Draftkings shares at least a 15% upside from current levels.
- Illinois Governor lifts ban on online customer sign-ups during COVID-19, adding to the bullish case.
NASDAQ:DKNG is a sure bet according to one Wall Street analyst who has set a new price target of $45 for the Massachusetts-based gaming company. Investors went all-in on the upgrade as shares jumped 10% on Tuesday before trading at relatively flat levels on Wednesday. Draftkings now has a market cap of nearly $14 billion which is double that of industry rival Penn National Gaming Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) and is trading at well above both its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
The novel coronavirus has had a huge impact on much of Draftkings’ core business as professional sports leagues and casinos have been closed for much of the pandemic. With the lifting of in-person registration by Illinois state governor J.B. Pritzker – the sports betting industry in the Prairie State should experience a substantial increase in online activity. Wall Street Analyst Mike Hickey who provided the $45 price target, also believes that with the opening up of Illinois – the state could be worth upwards of $700 million for Draftkings as one of the only online sportsbooks with its foot in the door.
Draftkings Stock
DraftKings is positioning itself well for the future of online sports betting. At a time where gaming companies are at their lows in terms of daily active users, the firm still had a near 25% year-over-year increase in quarterly revenues. The balance sheet is clean with zero debt and over $1 billion in cash. With the pending NFL season about to get underway in September, DraftKings will need to fend off Penn’s Barstool Sports Betting App that is aiming to take away some of the mobile betting marketspace.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD experiences calm before Powell's storm
EUR/USD is trading below 1.1850, awaiting Fed Chair Powell's critical Jackson Hole speech. The Fed may adopt a looser policy on inflation, potentially weakening the dollar. US data is also of interest.
GBP/USD battles 1.3200 amid cautious optimism, Jackson Hole eyed
GBP/USD is holding onto gains around 1.32 as Fed Chair Powell's speech at the virtual Jackson Hole Symposium is awaited. The resignation of EU Trade Commissioner Phil Hogan may delay Brexit talks.
XAU/USD trades with modest losses, around $1945-40 region
Gold edged lower on Thursday and eroded a part of the previous day’s positive move. The downtick lacked any obvious fundamental catalyst and is likely to remain limited.
Forex Today: Markets to rock on Powell's speech as coronavirus news provide hope, hurricane eyed
Currencies are experiencing the "calm before the storm" ahead of Powell's speech. He may introduce a looser longer-term framework that may weigh on the dollar. Hurricane Laura, coronavirus headlines and two 'US figures are eyed.
WTI consolidates recent gains near 25-week high above $43.50
WTI bulls catch a breather after rising to $43.86, the highest levels since early-March. The energy benchmark refreshed the multi-week high the previous day after weekly inventories from the EIA marked an extra drop than -3.694M forecast.