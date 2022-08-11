- Disney released fiscal Q3 earnings on August 10.
- DIS stock jumped nearly 7% afterhours.
- Disney reported $1.09 in adjusted EPS on $21.5 billion in sales.
Disney (DIS) stock advanced to $120.13, up 6.9%, in the afterhours market on Wednesday after the entertainment conglomerate's parks division led the way toward a solid beat on top and bottom lines. Disney reported fiscal third quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.09 on revenue of $21.5 billion. Wall Street had expected adjusted EPS of $0.99 on revenue of $21 billion, so both beats were well ahead of expectations.
Disney earnings news
As families returned to more normal vacation practices after the covid pandemic in the quarter ending in June, Disney's parks division brought in revenue about 70% above the same quarter last year. The division brought in $7.39 billion with all theme parks now open. Management did say the segment's cruise line division still has room to recover though.
"Even while the average daily attendance at our domestic parks across the first three quarters of this fiscal year was slightly below 2019, we have delivered significantly higher revenue and operating income over that same time period," CFO Christine McCarthy said.
The best figure out of the entire earnings call was 152.1 million. That is the total number of Disney+ subscribers. This figure is up 31% from the 116 million tallied one year ago. Hulu subs rose a much smaller 8% YoY to just over 46 million, and ESPN+ gained 53% more subscribers YoY to just under 23 million. Taken together, Disney is now neck-and-neck with Netflix at just above 221 million subscribers. Disney's figure appears to be slightly ahead, but the streamer double counts households with more than one subscription and also tends to charge a lot less for its services.
Management lowered expectations for long-term subscriber growth across its Disney+, Hulu and ESPN+ subscriptions. Previous guidance for 230 million to 260 million total subscribers has been downgraded to 215 million to 245 million by the end of 2024.
McCarthy said total annual spending on content company-wide would remain in the low $30 billions for this fiscal year and the next few years.
Disney stock forecast
Disney stock's recent jump to the $120s in Wednesday's post-market means it has conquered the June 1 range high above $112 and the late April/early May price ledge at $116. Now that $116 level should develop into support. The next price target is $133 from the ledge created in mid-April where that price served as resistance. The 200-day moving average is just below here at $131.20.
Disney stock only broke through the 100-day moving average in Wednesday's regular session, so it appears that this slugger is jumping from A-ball to the big leagues in short order. The downtrend in H1 2022 appears to be over if DIS can remain above the 100-day. The Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) shows an uptrend, so this occurence seems likely. For now Disney stock will likely bounce between the 100-day and 200-day until enough accumulation helps it move above $133. Do not expect this to happen too fast. Disney stock is already up 33% since July 14.
Disney daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD rises toward 1.0350 after soft PPI data
EUR/USD has edged higher toward 1.0350 in the early American session on Thursday. The data published by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics showed that the annual PPI declined to 9.8% in July from 11.3% in June, coming in lower than the market expectation of 10.4%.
GBP/USD turns positive on the day above 1.2200
GBP/USD has regained its traction and turned positive on the day near 1.2240 in the second half of the day on Thursday. The softer than expected producer inflation data from the US seems to be weighing on the dollar and allowing the pair to stretch higher.
Gold struggles to gather momentum, holds above $1,790
Gold is having a difficult time gathering bullish momentum on Thursday. With the 10-year US Treasury bond yield losing more than 1% after soft PPI data from the US, however, XAU/USD manages to hold in positive territory above $1,790.
Yes, Merge is bullish for Ethereum Classic price, but do you know when to get out?
ETC saw a shallow dip on August 2, but the recovery has been quicker. A resumption of the rally to $77.33 seems plausible before Merge, especially with appropriate momentum backing the move.
FXStreet Premium users exceed expectations
Tap into our 20 years Forex trading experience and get ahead of the markets. Maximize our actionable content, be part of our community, and chat with our experts. Join FXStreet Premium today!