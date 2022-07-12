DWAC stock spiked 20.1% on Monday in response to Elon Musk ending bid for Twitter.

DWAC shares have given back 3.8% in Tuesday's premarket.

Digital World board members have received subpoenas by federal prosecutors.

On Tuesday Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC) is giving back some of its massive gains from Monday. Shares dropped 4.8% to $28.02 at the open. The special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) set to merge with Trump Media & Technology Group closed up an incredible 20.1% on Monday after Elon Musk announced that he would be ending his pursuit of a Twitter takeover.

DWAC stock news

The relevance to DWAC is that Musk's attempted $44 billion buyout of Twitter earlier this year put the bigger social media company in direct competition with the SPAC. This is due to Musk saying he would allow former president Donald Trump back onto the platform after he was kicked off in early 2020 after spearheading an insurrection at the US Capitol. Bringing Trump back to Twitter and thus many of his fans may have made the target of DWAC obsolete. After all, the Trump Media & Technology Group's Truth Social platform was ideated as forum for conservatives outside of the liberal-owned social media giants.

With Musk's acquisition over, although the lawsuit with Twitter in the Delaware Chancery Court should last awhile, DWAC was simply rallying on the idea that Truth Social had gain a renewed purpose.

Donald Trump himself, however, did not seem excited about Musk's decision. In a speech shortly after the announcement of Musk walking away from the deal, the former president called Musk a "Bull shit artist". Musk follow up with the following tweet:

I don’t hate the man, but it’s time for Trump to hang up his hat & sail into the sunset.



Dems should also call off the attack – don’t make it so that Trump’s only way to survive is to regain the Presidency. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 12, 2022

It sure seems as if Trump would have rather been on Twitter than on his own Truth Social platform. Was that because the merger now seems less likely to happen?

News that a grand jury formed in the Southern District of New York was issuing additional subpoenas to the company and its executives several weeks ago has made the merger seem like more of a dream. The grand jury is said scrutinizing whether or not the officers behind DWAC had already discussed a merger with TMTG before raising funding for DWAC since doing so would constitute a crime.

With both a federal grand jury and the Securities & Exchange Commision muddling the water, it would not seem like a good bet when a failure to merge would have DWAC hand back $10 for each share.

DWAC stock forecast

Having already stated my criticism, there is at least one point of optimism for the bulls out there. Monday's rally was able to drive past the 21-day moving average. This is an achievement that has not been witnessed since Jun 7. It would be hard to imagine this one climbing back to resistance at $37, however, unless the grand jury and the SEC come up empty. Only those events could turn around the reputation of DWAC.

DWAC daily chart