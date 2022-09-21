- Digital World Acquisition Corp negotiations continue with PIPE investors.
- PIPE investors allegedly want a conversion floor as low as $2 a share.
- DWAC shares have rebounded from Tuesday's crash.
Digital World Acquisition Corp (DWAC), the special purpose acquisition vehicle or SPAC that has been attempting to take Donald Trump's Truth Social company public, is not going down without a fight. On Tuesday, the bealeagured SPAC lost 16.9% to close at $18.61, but bulls have entered Wednesday's premarket ready to buy the dip and now DWAC stock has taken back 9% to trade at $20.28 two hours before the regular session.
Also read: Rumble (RUM) stock down double digits after SPAC-merge completion
DWAC stock news
DWAC stock have been beaten down of late due to the SPAC's PIPE (private investment in public equity) investors trying to renegotiate the terms of their deal. Originally, the PIPE deal was a sweetheart deal for hedge funds to make an easy payout by lending their credibility to Truth Social parent Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG). Together the various hedge funds and investment firms were set to invest about $1 billion in DWAC.
The PIPE deal was originally framed in terms of preferred stock. The hedge funds would get preferred stock with the right to convert it into common stock at $33.60 if the merger went through and TMTG stock remained above $56 a share. The investors could also convert to common stock at even lower prices (as low as $10) in proportion to TMTG's share price if it was below that $56 threshold.
Tuesday was the deadline for the PIPE deal to go through. It is being held up, because of numerous investigations, including by the Securities & Exchange Commission (SEC) into whether DWAC's merger with TMTG was organized prior to DWAC raising funds at its SPAC IPO. This has held up the merger between DWAC and TMTG, as well as the PIPE deal. Reports from The Financial Times on Tuesday said that investors were continuing negotiations with DWAC's chief executive, Patrick Orlando.
According to FT, the PIPE investors want to scrap the $10 base conversion price and convert as low as $2. This would greatly dilute the ownership of Donald Trump and his other early backers. As of early Wednesday, there is no more recent update on the status of these talks.
DWAC stock forecast
It is important to remember that investors cannot lose more than 50% from here. If the merger is halted, then existing shareholders in DWAC stock will be allowed to receive $10.30 a share – just above the initial IPO price. That makes $10.30 a hard support level.
The 9-day moving average has been below the 21-day counterpart since August 17, meaning that DWAC has shown only bearish signs for more than a month now. Tuesday, September 20 was the lowest price point since the announcement of the deal with TMTG. In other words, this would appear like a bad time to invest based on chart dynamics.
Yes, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) is majorly oversold, but that is a feature of a large number of would-be investors thinking this one is going to $10.30. Only a break above $25 would change my mind.
DWAC daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
