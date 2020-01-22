Details from overnight: UK, German and Canadian data in focus – TDS

Analysts at TD Securities details the key data events from overnight, including UK's labour market figure Germany's ZEW survey and Canada's Manufacturing sales.
Key notes
UK: This morning's labour market figures were on the slightly stronger side. The unemployment rate was in line with consensus, holding steady at 3.8%, but wage growth decelerated a touch less than expected, while employment growth picked up after slowing through the middle part of this year. The data is quite lagged though - these are Sept-Nov average figures - so this one monthly report will probably not be a big part of the BoE's decision. There's still enough weakness in other areas to justify a rate cut this month, although if the labour market were to remain this strong for the next few months, that would cast a lot more doubt on the second rate cut that we're looking for in May.
Germany's ZEW survey was stronger than expected, with the current situation improving from -19.9 to -9.5 (mkt -13.5), and expectations from 10.7 to 26.7 (mkt 15.0), reaching their highest level since July 2015. This was reportedly due to the easing of US-China trade tensions, and the hope that the negative impact on Germany will begin to ease. Though German growth is still expected to remain below average.
Canadian Manufacturing sales surprised slightly to the downside in November with a 0.6% m/m drop (market: -0.5%), with a large rebound in auto parts preventing an even larger pullback; ex-transport shipments were down 1.7%. Part of the weakness was attributed to the CN rail strike that contributed to an 11.7% drop in primary metals. Manufacturing volumes fell by 0.8% which implies a modest headwind to industry-level GDP for November, although we continue to track Q4 growth near 0.5%.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY drops to weekly low near 109.80 as fears of SARS return remain in focus
USD/JPY extends the previous day’s losses to 109.80, the weakest since January 07, while entering the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair registered heavy losses on Tuesday as news of China’s virus outbreaks gone viral.
AUD/USD marks a lower iow below neckline support
AUD/USD bears are chipping away on the downside as markets get set for the Aussie jobs data later in the week. The fundamentals for the Aussie are heavily weighted to the downside with the Reserve bank of Australia meeting on the horizon
Chinese virus dampens market sentiment
Global stocks are on the slide, with fear over the impact of the coronavirus that is spreading throughout China. A strong UK jobs report has helped push the pound higher. Meanwhile, plans for a US middle class tax cut is strengthening the case for US outperformance under Trump.
Gold: Stays below $1,560 following Tuesday’s bearish spinning top
Gold remains on the back foot while trading around $1,556.90 during the Asian session on Wednesday. The yellow metal portrayed a bearish candlestick formation, backed by bearish MACD, during the previous day.
GBP/USD: Aims to revisit 200-hour SMA, immediate support trendline
GBP/USD registers mild losses while trading around 1.3045 during Wednesday’s Asian session. The pair earlier reversed from 50% Fib retracement of its fall from Jan 07 to 14. A two-week-old falling trend line adds to the resistance.