Denmark: Pace of FX intervention picked up in December – Danske Bank

Danske Bank analysts point out that the pace of FX intervention selling of EUR/DKK rose to DKK4.1bn in December and since October, Danmarks Nationalbank has intervened for DKK5.5bn.
Key Quotes
“The FX reserve declined from DKK441bn in November to DKK435bn in December. Most of the fall was due to FX intervention selling of EUR/DKK, which amounted to DKK4.1bn. EUR/DKK traded above 7.4730 on a couple of days during December, which prompted DN to sell EUR/DKK in FX intervention for the third consecutive month. Since October, Danmarks Nationalbank has intervened for a total of DKK5.5bn.”
“The pair remains supported by a large discount in FX forwards. We do not expect this to change before a Danmarks Nationalbank policy rate hike. However, Danmarks Nationalbank still has ample FX reserves to draw on, which means a rate hike is still some distance away with the current pace of FX intervention. In our view, Danmarks Nationalbank is likely to allow the FX reserve to fall to around DKK400bn before delivering a 10bp independent rate hike.”
“We see a 10bp hike in the policy rate to minus 0.65% as a likely scenario for H2 this year, which should further trigger a fall in EUR/DKK back down to the central rate of 7.46038. Hence, we forecast EUR/DKK at 7.4725 in 1M, 7.4700 in 3M, 7.4725 in 6M and 7.4600 in 12M. We forecast the policy rate will stay unchanged at minus 0.75% in 6M and rise to minus 0.65% in 12M.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD holding onto gains amid Mid-East tensions, USD profit-taking
EUR/USD is trading closer to 1.12, as the greenback pares the gains it enjoyed after the killing of Iranian general Suleimani. Euro-zone Services PMIs beat expectations.
GBP/USD climbs above 1.31 amid USD weakness, upbeat UK PMI
GBP/USD is trading above 1.31 as Mid-East tensions dominate the news and the greenback is retreating from the highs. The final UK Services PMI beat expectations with 50 points.
Forex Today: US-Iran escalation powers Oil and safe-havens, a busy docket ahead
The risk-off sentiment extended, kicking-off a fresh week this Monday, mainly fueled by heightened US-Iran geopolitical tensions, as both sides traded threats following the US killing of a top Iranian Quds commander Soleimani last Friday.
Gold eases from multi-year tops, still well bid around $1575 region
Gold maintained its strong bid tone through the early European session, albeit trimmed a part of its early gains to the highest level since April 2013.
USD/JPY: decline to continue on risk-off mood
Japanese yen strengthening amid mounting tensions between the US and Iran. US December Markit Services PMI and Composite PMI to be out after Wall Street’s opening. USD/JPY tested 107.70 and holds nearby, poised to break below the level.