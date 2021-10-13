DatChat Stock News and Forecast: DATS good or bad?

- DatChat (DATS) is one of the retail crowd's new favorite volatile stocks.
- Nasdaq: DATS has been talked about by a number of social media accounts.
- DATS stock performs strongly, but is it a buy or sell?
DatChat (DATS) is a communication software company that operates DatChat Messenger and Private Social Network. Probably the more publicized and talked about feature is the proposed development of a Blockchain-based platform. Blockchain underpins most of the cryptocurrency world, and crypto users would be entirely familiar with how it works and its benefits. Many crypto traders would, therefore, be interested in the application of blockchain by DatChat (DATS).
DatChat describes itself thus from its own website: "DatChat is a blockchain, cybersecurity and social media company that not only focuses on protecting our privacy on our devices but also protecting our information after we have shared it with others. We believe an individual’s right to privacy should not end the moment they click 'send', and that we all deserve the same right to privacy online that we enjoy in our own living rooms. Our flagship product, the DatChat Messenger & Private Social Network, is a privacy platform and mobile application that provides users the ability to communicate and share with the privacy and protection they deserve."
DatChat (DATS) had its IPO only as recently as August, and it traded around $4 for the first few days. As of Tuesday, the stock has soared to $15.01, so it has been a strong and at times wild ride. It is exactly the type of stock then that the retail trader likes.
DatChat (DATS) key statistics
|Market Cap
|$217 million
|Price/Earnings
|Price/Sales
|Price/Book
|Enterprise Value
|Gross Margin
|Net Margin
|52 week high
|$18.50
|52 week low
|$3.31
|Short Interest
|4.9% Refinitiv
|Average Wall Street Rating and Price Target
DATS stock news
Given that DATS is such a small stock with a market cap of only just over $200 million, it is no surprise that it has no analyst coverage. This is a new company with little in the way of financials or analyst coverage to research. The short interest data we have from Refinitiv is contrasted by a short interest of up to 20% being cited on social media.
DATS stock forecast
This one is incredibly volatile, and we would urge extreme caution in trading this. Only use money you can afford to lose. Being such a newly listed stock means there is not much history for us to look over on the chart. We would really urge you to stay away from something like this, but we know many like this sort of wild swing trading, so please use caution, stops or some form of risk management.
The point of control since the IPO is at $8.24, this is the price with the highest amount of volume. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is beginning to approach overbought levels. It did this back in early October when DATS spiked to $18.50 before coming off sharply. Shares in DATS are up again in the premarket on Wednesday as the company announces an agreement with Barstool Sports for a multi-channel national marketing campaign for DatChat Messenger.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD wobbles above 1.1550 after upbeat US inflation
EUR/USD is shaking just above 1.1550 after US headline inflation exceeded estimates with 5.4% YoY while Core CPI met estimates with 4%. Earlier, the pair edged higher amid a better market mood. The FOMC Meeting Minutes are eyed.
GBP/USD clings to 1.36 after mixed UK, US data
GBP/USD is clinging to 1.3600 after UK GDP missed estimates with 0.4% in August. US headline inflation beat estimates but core prices hit 4% as expected. BOE hawkishness outweighs renewed Brexit concerns The Fed's meeting minutes are next
XAU/USD extends rebound beyond $1,770 on dollar selloff
Gold preserved its bullish momentum during the European trading hours and rose to fresh daily highs above $1,770 fueled by the broad-based dollar weakness and falling US Treasury bond yields.
Shiba Inu price to dip 26%, allowing investors to buy SHIB at discount
Shiba Inu price looks to be forming a rising wedge pattern, hinting at an incoming correction. A breakdown of the lower trend line at $0.00002828 will likely lead to a 13% correction to $0.00002540. In some cases, SHIB might head to $0.00002186, creating a bottom reversal pattern.
FOMC Minutes Preview: Fed to reiterate taper message, sending the dollar up, stocks down
Conditions for taper are "all but met" – these words by Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell have been reverberating in traders' minds. Perhaps the weak NFP figures could give the bank cold feet about reducing its $120 billion/month bond-buying scheme.