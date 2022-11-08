“After the correction of the last few days, I could imagine that the currency market in the run-up to the inflation data will rather stay put.”

“The currency market should be eagerly awaiting the inflation data from the US. Should these surprise to the upside, the USD could again receive a new tailwind because then it is likely to be speculated that the Fed could perhaps increase again by 75 bps in December. However, the figures will be published only on Thursday.”

“The Fed has once again made it clear that it will actively fight high inflation. However, it is certainly also hard to imagine that the Fed will become even more hawkish and thus provide further new positive impetus for the USD. In this respect, probably no wonder that the USD has corrected a bit in recent days.”

The US Dollar declined further yesterday. Is the USD now weakening sustainably? Economists at Commerzbank think it is still too early for that.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.