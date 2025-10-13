TRENDING:
Crude Oil price today: WTI price bullish at European opening

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Oil price advances on Monday, early in the European session. WTI trades at $59.40 per barrel, up from Friday’s close at $57.91.
Brent Oil Exchange Rate (Brent crude) is stable, hovering around its previous daily close at $61.96.

WTI Oil FAQs

WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.

Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.

The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.

OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 12 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD hovers above 1.1600 amid French political crisis, US-China tariff war

EUR/USD oscillates in a tight range above 1.1600 in the European session on Monday. Markets remain wary amid the United States-China trade war re-escalation, which keeps the US Dollar on the defensive. Meanwhile, political turmoil in France caps any upside for the shared currency in the near term. 

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps range near 1.3350 amid risk-on mood

GBP/USD keeps its range near 1.3350 in the European trading hours on Monday, with the downside limited by a broadly subdued USD demand and a recovery in risk appetite. The divergent Fed-BoE policy expectations also remain supportive of the pair. 

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold extends record-setting rally amid US-China trade tensions, dovish Fed bets

Gold continues scaling new record highs through the Asian session, and climbs to the $4,078 region in the last hour amid a supportive fundamental backdrop. Investors remain worried about economic uncertainties on the back of a prolonged US government shutdown and rising geopolitical tensions.

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Three Fundamentals for the Week: Trade, government shutdown and Powell stand out

Whipsaw – trade headlines have triggered wild price action early in the week, and this is only the beginning. A US bank holiday on Monday and the lack of economic data are unlikely to stop the action. Even if the government shutdown ends, economic releases originally scheduled for this week are unlikely to happen immediately.

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

US-China trade: New trade escalation turns focus to Xi-Trump meeting

On Friday, Trump threatened China with 100% tariffs on top of the existing rates as a retaliation against China’s new export control measures on rare earth minerals. However, comments received over the weekend appear to downplay the risk of trade war escalation.

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme Coins Price Prediction: Dogecoin, Shiba Inu, Pepe stabilize as selling pressure wanes 

Meme coins such as Dogecoin (DOGE), Shiba Inu (SHIB), and Pepe (PEPE) mark a positive start to the week, following a rebound on Sunday. Recovering from Friday’s market crash, which saw liquidation of over $19 billion in a day, the retail demand is gradually resurfacing, per derivatives data. 

