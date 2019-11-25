Crude Oil Price News & Forecast: WTI critical indicator highest since 2016

Oil news: US energy-related high yield bond spread hits highest since 2016

The US energy-related high yield bond spread has widened to 826 basis points, the highest level since 2016, Jeroen Blokland,  Portfolio Manager for the Robeco Multi-Asset funds, Robeco ONE and Robeco Pension Return Portfolio, tweeted on Monday. 

Back then, spreads had risen amid the sell-off in oil prices. The black gold had dropped below $30 in early 2016. Read more...

 

Crude Oil (WTI) Intraday: consolidation in place

Pivot (invalidation): 58.15

Our preference

Short positions below 58.15 with targets at 57.65 & 57.35 in extension.

Alternative scenario

Above 58.15 look for further upside with 58.65 & 59.20 as targets.

Comment

As long as 58.15 is resistance, expect a return to 57.65.

Read more...

Oil Price Chart

WTI stuck in range around $58 despite trade optimism

WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) posts small gains near $ 58 mark in the European session this Monday, lacking a clear directional bias despite improved risk appetite on fresh US-China trade optimism.   

However, the sentiment around the black gold remains somewhat underpinned by the fresh hopes of a US-China trade deal following the recent upbeat comments from the US and China while Beijing’s gesture to raise the penalties on the Intellectual Properties (IP) theft also rekindled expectations of a trade truce. Read more...

WTI Levels to watch  

WTI

Overview
Today last price 57.94
Today Daily Change -0.05
Today Daily Change % -0.09
Today daily open 57.99
 
Trends
Daily SMA20 56.68
Daily SMA50 55.86
Daily SMA100 55.97
Daily SMA200 57.62
 
Levels
Previous Daily High 58.76
Previous Daily Low 57.53
Previous Weekly High 58.76
Previous Weekly Low 54.89
Previous Monthly High 56.97
Previous Monthly Low 51.19
Daily Fibonacci 38.2% 58
Daily Fibonacci 61.8% 58.29
Daily Pivot Point S1 57.43
Daily Pivot Point S2 56.86
Daily Pivot Point S3 56.2
Daily Pivot Point R1 58.66
Daily Pivot Point R2 59.32
Daily Pivot Point R3 59.89

 

