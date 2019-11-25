WTI stuck in range around $ 58 despite trade optimism

- Oil consolidates Friday’s surge to two-month highs.
- The bulls are divided between broad USD strength and trade optimism.
- Focus is shifting towards the Dec OPEC+ meeting amid impending trade talks.
WTI (oil futures on NYMEX) posts small gains near $ 58 mark in the European session this Monday, lacking a clear directional bias despite improved risk appetite on fresh US-China trade optimism.
However, the sentiment around the black gold remains somewhat underpinned by the fresh hopes of a US-China trade deal following the recent upbeat comments from the US and China while Beijing’s gesture to raise the penalties on the Intellectual Properties (IP) theft also rekindled expectations of a trade truce.
The gains in the barrel of WTI remains capped mainly due to broad-based US dollar strength, driven by the rise in the US Treasury yields amid a risk-on market profile. The US dollar index bounces back to test the weekly tops of 98.30, modestly flat on the day. A stronger greenback makes the USD-denominated oil more expensive for the holders in foreign currencies.
Meanwhile, the bulls were also left unimpressed by the latest CME OPEC Watch Tool that showed that the OPEC+ is likely to leave the output cut policy unchanged when it meets in Vienna on Dec, 5. CME OPEC Watch Tool: Probability of OPEC+ maintaining output cuts stands at 81.51%
Markets now await the US weekly crude supply reports and fresh developments on the US-China trade front to gauge the next direction in the commodity.
WTI Levels to watch
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|57.94
|Today Daily Change
|-0.05
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.09
|Today daily open
|57.99
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|56.68
|Daily SMA50
|55.86
|Daily SMA100
|55.97
|Daily SMA200
|57.62
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|58.76
|Previous Daily Low
|57.53
|Previous Weekly High
|58.76
|Previous Weekly Low
|54.89
|Previous Monthly High
|56.97
|Previous Monthly Low
|51.19
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|58.29
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|57.43
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|56.86
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|56.2
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|58.66
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|59.32
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|59.89
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD attempts a recovery amid trade hopes, after German data
EUR/USD is trading above 1.10 as China has made a gesture to the US on Intellectual Property. The German IFO Business Climate has met expectations at 95, but fears of a recession persist.
GBP/USD advances as Johnson's Conservatives remain in the lead
GBP/USD is trading around 1.2850, up. Recent opinion polls have shown ongoing strength for PM Johnson's Conservatives. The party's manifesto has not rocked the boat.
USD/JPY clings to gains near 1-week tops, eyeing 109.00 handle
USD/JPY is off the highs but holds the higher ground near 108.80 region, as markets cheer the risk-on mood, in the wake of fresh US-China trade optimism and the Hong Kong election outcome.
XAU/USD is sliding for the third straight day
Gold is trading around $1,460, weighed on at the open by a series of pro-risk appetite headlines and by a US dollar which has garnered demand on positive domestic data.
Chart of the week in Analysis: AUD/JPY at a critical juncture
AUD/JPY is an eye-catcher for the start of this week. The market's risk-barometer is technically running out of juice on the downside. Upside targets include the 200-DMA and July highs. Trendline support is being respected at this juncture.