Crude Oil Price News and Forecast: WTI bulls tiring and need a further catalyst to fight off US shale production bias

WTI: Bulls capped at the 200-hour moving average
The price of a barrel of oil is topping out just below the 200-hour moving average and a prior support structure earlier in the month as traders get set for the EIA monthly report that will include an estimate for February shale oil production. West Texas Intermediate crude is currently trading at $58.51 having travelled between a low of $57.74 and $58.83.
WTI Crude oil may start correction to 59.04 with break up of resistance 58.30
Uptrend
An uptrend will start as soon, as the pair rises above resistance level 58.30, which will be followed by moving up to resistance level 59.04.
Downtrend
An downtrend will start as soon, as the pair drops below support level 57.90, which will be followed by moving down to support level 57.35.
WTI
|Overview
|Today last price
|58.24
|Today Daily Change
|-0.46
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.78
|Today daily open
|58.7
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|60.38
|Daily SMA50
|59.05
|Daily SMA100
|57.3
|Daily SMA200
|57.71
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|59.64
|Previous Daily Low
|58.56
|Previous Weekly High
|59.28
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.38
|Previous Monthly High
|62.38
|Previous Monthly Low
|55.41
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|58.97
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|59.23
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|58.29
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|57.89
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.21
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|59.37
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|60.05
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|60.45
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD stabilizes around 1.1090
The EUR/USD pair is back to square one below the 1.1100 figure by the end of the day, as risk offset an upbeat German ZEW Survey.
AUD/USD at fresh January lows amid risk-aversion
The Aussie trades at around 0.6840 against the greenback, its lowest for this January. Risk aversion triggered by a virus outbreak in China dented the market’s mood.
Chinese virus dampens market sentiment
Global stocks are on the slide, with fear over the impact of the coronavirus that is spreading throughout China. A strong UK jobs report has helped push the pound higher.
XAU/USD drops sharply to $1550/oz
XAU/USD is trading in a bull trend above its main daily simple moving averages (SMAs). After a failure at the 1600 mark earlier in the month, the metal is now in consolidation mode.
USD/JPY drops to weekly low near 109.80 as fears of SARS return remain in focus
USD/JPY extends the previous day’s losses to 109.80, the weakest since January 07, while entering the Asian session on Wednesday. The pair registered heavy losses on Tuesday as news of China’s virus outbreaks gone viral.