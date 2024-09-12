- Crude Oil rallies higher on short term concerns for US Crude production.
- Tropical storm Francine hits Louisiana, with the region being evacuated.
- The US Dollar Index trades above 101.50 and tests its upper boundary of its bandwidth for a break higher.
Crude Oil pops over 1.00% for a second day in a row after booking over 1.50% gains on Wednesday, which was the biggest daily gain for Crude Oil in two weeks. The uptick comes amid increasing concerns over the impact of tropical storm Francine on US production and after the most recent OPEC report – which cut the outlook for Oil demand – was deemed unrealistic considering recent US and global economic activity.
The US Dollar Index (DXY), which tracks the performance of the US Dollar (USD) against a basket of currencies, is stronger and tests the upper band of its tight bandwidth in which it has been trading for over two weeks. The stronger Greenback emerged after US Consumer Price Index data revealed a surprise uptick in the monthly core measure. That closed the door for a 50-basis-point rate cut from the US Federal Reserve next week, supporting the US Dollar.
At the time of writing, Crude Oil (WTI) trades at $67.70 and Brent Crude at $71.27
Oil news and market movers: Venezuelan Oil arrives in India
- The International Energy Agency (IEA) released its monthly report, which showed that the recent outage from Libya triggered a 70,000 barrels per day decline in OPEC’s daily output. Supply from Libya declined by 180,000 barrels per day to 980,000, Bloomberg reported.
- The IEA also reported that supply from the Gulf producers was largely steady, with Saudi output unchanged at 9.01 million barrels per day, Iraq at 4.38 million b/d, UAE at 3.3 million b/d and Kuwait at 2.52 million b/d, Reuters reports.
- In the US, tropical storm Francine has hit the coast of Louisiana, reaching a Category 2 strength. Oil and gas companies had previously evacuated offshore platforms in the Gulf of Mexico, Reuters reported.
- Bloomberg reports that VLCC Degas, which is carrying 2 million barrels of crude from Venezuela, has anchored at Sikka port on India. The delivery could take place after the US government issues an approval outside of the current embargo.
Oil Technical Analysis: OPEC is better off with keeping its mouth shut
Crude Oil price is set for volatility, and it has no one other than OPEC to thank for it. Still, the chances for more downside look higher than the potential for rebound. Should OPEC tweak its policy and prolong production cuts, or broaden them, markets could interpret it as a sign of weakness and perceive it as the situation is far more dire than anticipated. In case it does nothing, markets will likely remain focused on oversupply.
Oil has a long road to recovery ahead before heading back above $75. First up is $67.11, which needs to see a daily close above at least. Once that level gets reclaimed, $70.00 gets back on the table with $71.46 as the first level to look out for. Ultimately, a return to $75.27 is still possible, but would likely come due to a seismic shift in current balances.
The next level further down the line is $64.38, the low from March and May 2023. Should that level face a second test and snap, $61.65 becomes a target, with of course $60.00 as a psychologically big figure just below it, at least tempting to be tested.
US WTI Crude Oil: Daily Chart
WTI Oil FAQs
WTI Oil is a type of Crude Oil sold on international markets. The WTI stands for West Texas Intermediate, one of three major types including Brent and Dubai Crude. WTI is also referred to as “light” and “sweet” because of its relatively low gravity and sulfur content respectively. It is considered a high quality Oil that is easily refined. It is sourced in the United States and distributed via the Cushing hub, which is considered “The Pipeline Crossroads of the World”. It is a benchmark for the Oil market and WTI price is frequently quoted in the media.
Like all assets, supply and demand are the key drivers of WTI Oil price. As such, global growth can be a driver of increased demand and vice versa for weak global growth. Political instability, wars, and sanctions can disrupt supply and impact prices. The decisions of OPEC, a group of major Oil-producing countries, is another key driver of price. The value of the US Dollar influences the price of WTI Crude Oil, since Oil is predominantly traded in US Dollars, thus a weaker US Dollar can make Oil more affordable and vice versa.
The weekly Oil inventory reports published by the American Petroleum Institute (API) and the Energy Information Agency (EIA) impact the price of WTI Oil. Changes in inventories reflect fluctuating supply and demand. If the data shows a drop in inventories it can indicate increased demand, pushing up Oil price. Higher inventories can reflect increased supply, pushing down prices. API’s report is published every Tuesday and EIA’s the day after. Their results are usually similar, falling within 1% of each other 75% of the time. The EIA data is considered more reliable, since it is a government agency.
OPEC (Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries) is a group of 13 Oil-producing nations who collectively decide production quotas for member countries at twice-yearly meetings. Their decisions often impact WTI Oil prices. When OPEC decides to lower quotas, it can tighten supply, pushing up Oil prices. When OPEC increases production, it has the opposite effect. OPEC+ refers to an expanded group that includes ten extra non-OPEC members, the most notable of which is Russia.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended content
Editors’ Picks
EUR/USD keeps range above 1.1000 ahead of ECB policy announcements
EUR/USD is gyrating in a tight range above 1.1000 in European trading on Thursday. Traders assess the latest US CPI inflation data, bracing for the ECB policy announcements amid a positive risk sentiment and sustained US Dollar strength.
GBP/USD holds the bounce near 1.3050, US data in focus
GBP/USD is holding the recovery from three-week lows to trade near 1.3050 in the European session on Thursday. The pair is underpinned by persisting risk flows and a pause in the US CPI-led Dollar rebound. The focus now shifts to the US PPI inflation data.
Gold keeps knocking at the door of all-time-highs
Gold continues trading in its established range just below its all-time high on Thursday, as traders await more US inflation data, this time in the form of “factory gate” price inflation, or the PPI for August.
European Central Bank widely expected to cut interest rates in September
The European Central Bank is expected to cut key rates by 25 bps at the September policy meeting. ECB President Christine Lagarde’s presser and updated economic forecasts will be closely scrutinized for fresh policy cues.
Bitcoin recovers, propelled by risk-on market mood
Bitcoin (BTC) price trades slightly higher around $58,000 on Thursday after finding support around the $56,000 level on Wednesday, supported by an improved market mood for risk assets.
Moneta Markets review 2024: All you need to know
VERIFIED In this review, the FXStreet team provides an independent and thorough analysis based on direct testing and real experiences with Moneta Markets – an excellent broker for novice to intermediate forex traders who want to broaden their knowledge base.