Crude Oil eases back on Wednesday, WTI falls back below $79 per barrel

WTI US Crude Oil fell back under $80.00 per barrel on Wednesday, and crossing below the 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $79.16. Crude Oil ius poised to end i nthe red for the first time in four straight trading days, and WTI remains down over 9% from the year’s peak bids just above $87.00.

The EIA Crude Oil stockpiles report is a weekly measure of the change in the number of barrels in stock of crude oil and its derivates, and it's released by the Energy Information Administration . This report tends to generate large price volatility, as oil prices impact on worldwide economies, affecting the most, commodity related currencies such as the Canadian dollar. Despite it has a limited impact among currencies, this report tends to affect the price of oil itself, and, therefore, had a more notorious impact on WTI crude futures.

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and its extended network of non-member allies, OPEC+, are due to begin an online-only meeting this Sunday on June 2, and energy markets are broadly anticipating that OPEC+ will maintain voluntary production caps of a total 2.2 million bpd as the oil cartel grapples with supporting global Cruide Oil prices by crimping supply.

Demand for US Treasuries declined this week, with bid-to-cover ratios on key bond auctions declining. Jittery investors are growing concerned about demand for US Treasuries, and pulling away from risk assets in search of safer pastures. The bid-to-cover on Wednesday’s 7-year Trasury note auction declined to 2.43 versus the previous 2.48.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) US Crude Oil fell back on Wednesday, trimming recent gains and snapping a three-day bullish streak and falling back below $80.00 per barrel. Broad-market risk appetite is evaporating in the mid-week as investors balk at declining demand for US Treasuries and energy markets grow concerned ahead of US Crude Oil production counts.

