Crude Oil backslides after OPEC announces production increase, WTI eases to $68

Crude Oil markets declined on Monday, sending WTI 2.5% lower.

OPEC has announced a tentative agreement to begin increasing production.

Challenges still lie ahead, as many OPEC members rely on high barrel prices.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) Crude Oil prices took a tumble on Monday, falling 2.5% at the outset of the new trading week after the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) announced a tentative agreement to begin ramping up Crude Oil production globally. OPEC has had trouble convincing its own cartel members of following through with production quotas; historically, OPEC member states are either desperate to sell more Crude Oil at any price so they can fund their government spending, or prefer to wait out low-production periods in order to bolster barrel prices, and thus raise Crude Oil prices.

According to OPEC’s announcement, the global oil cartel is due to begin a “gradual and flexible” increase of voluntary production caps in April, but with the caveat attached that this move is entirely dependent on a positive global growth outlook and “healthy market fundamentals”, which is typically code for “rising Crude Oil demand.”

US President Donald Trump has been pursuing lower Crude Oil prices as a part of his campaign platform, and OPEC appears set to throw the US President a bone. However, OPEC gave itself an out, noting that OPEC reserves the right to “pause or reverse the decision based on market conditions”.

WTI price forecast

Monday’s sharp decline in WTI prices has pushed US Crude Oil barrel bids into fresh 12-week lows near $68.25. WTI has declined for the past six straight weeks, and Monday’s early declines put US Crude Oil prices on pace for a seventh week of weakness.

WTI bids are reeling following a technical rejection from the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) near $71.50, and January’s bullish push back above the 200-day EMA at the 73.00 handle has fizzled into a fresh bearish trend.

WTI daily chart