Coronavirus update US: Florida cases rise by 7,686 to 518,075

Florida's Department of Health announced on Friday that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state increased by 7,686 to a total of 518,075, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily publication revealed that COVID-19-related deaths rose by 180 to 8,051 and the hospitalizations fell by 163 to 7,211.

Market reaction

These figures were largely ignored by the market participants. As of writing, the S&P 500 Index (SPX) was down 0.1% on a daily basis at 3,345 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average was losing 0.3% at 27,307.