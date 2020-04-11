Coronavirus update: US deaths near 20,000, beyond Italy, UK nears 10,000 mortalities

Coronavirus continues spreading and has claimed more lives. According to Johns Hopkins' tracker, the US death toll is at 19,882 after suffering over 2,000 mortalities in one day. The world's largest economy's fatalities now surpass Italy. Giuseppe Conte, the Italian Prime Minister, has extended the lockdown until May 3. The number of cases on American soil has topped 500,000.

The UK has suffered nearly 80,000 infections and almost 10,000 deaths. Spain has seen only 510 losses of life due to COVID-19, but officials warn that numbers published over the weekend and on national holidays should be taken with a grain of salt. The eurozone's fourth-largest economy has over 160,000 cases, more than any other nation except the US.

The number of confirmed coronavirus infections in Italy is above 152,00 and has topped 125,000 in France. Germany follows with more than 123,000 and China just above 83,000.