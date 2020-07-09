Coronavirus update US: Cases in Florida rise by 8,935 on Thursday

The latest data published by Florida's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 8,935, or 4%, on Thursday to a total of 232,718.

The coronavirus-related fatalities in Florida increased by 120 to a total of 4,111 and marked the highest daily jump since the pandemic started.

Market reaction

The US Dollar Index edged higher following this headline and was last seen gaining 0.22% on the day at 96.68. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 was down 0.85% at 3,142.