Coronavirus update US: Arizona cases rise by 4,273 to total of 128,097

The latest data published by Arizona's health department showed that the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the state rose by 4,273 to a total of 128,097 on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

Further details of the daily update revealed that COVID-19-related hospitalizations increased by 144 to 3,517 as of Monday. Moreover, adult intensive care unit beds in use by all patients in the state stayed unchanged at 88%.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having an impact on market sentiment. As of writing, the S%P 500 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average were up 0.2% and 0.85%, respectively.