Coronavirus update UK: 6,914 new cases confirmed on Thursday

There were 6,914 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Thursday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Wednesday's increase of 7,108.
Further details of the report revealed that there were 59 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive, as reported by Reuters.
Market reaction
The British pound continues to weaken against its rivals in the American session. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was down 0.36% on a daily basis at 1.2870. Meanwhile, the UK's FTSE 100 Index was up 0.3% on the day at 5,883 minutes ahead of the closing bell.
