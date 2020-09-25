Coronavirus update UK: 6,874 new cases confirmed on Friday

There were 6,874 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Friday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading marked the biggest daily jump since May and followed Thursday's increase of 6,634.

Further details of the daily report revealed that there were 34 coronavirus-related fatalities on Friday.

Earlier in the day, the government announced that the reproduction (R) number estimate for coronavirus infections in the UK rose to 1.2-1.5 range from 1.1-1.4 a week ago.

Market reaction

The GBP/USD pair edged lower and was last seen losing 0.36% on the day at 1.2702.