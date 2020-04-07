Coronavirus update UK: 55,242 confirmed cases, 6,159 fatalities

The total number of confirmed coronavirus cases in the UK increased to 55,242 as of Tuesday morning from 51,608 on Monday, the health ministry announced on Tuesday, as reported by Reuters.

The death toll in the country rose by 786, the largest single-day increase, to 6,159.

Market reaction

Despite these gloomy figures, the UK's FTSE 100 Index is still up more than 2% on a daily basis at 5,697 points. In the meantime, the GBP/USD pair is trading at 1.2335, adding 0.86%.