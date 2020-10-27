Coronavirus update UK: 22,885 new cases confirmed on Tuesday, 367 fatalities

There were 22,885 new confirmed coronavirus infections in the UK as of Tuesday morning, the UK government data showed, per Reuters. This reading followed Monday's increase of 20,890.

Further details of the report revealed that there were 367 fatalities within 28 days of testing positive, compared to 102 on Monday.

Market reaction

These figures don't seem to be having a noticeable impact on the British pound's performance against its rivals. As of writing, the GBP/USD pair was up 0.35% on a daily basis at 1.3067.