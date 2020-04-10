Coronavirus update: Spain’s curve is starting to show further signs of flattening

The Spanish Health Ministry reported that the coronavirus cases increased by 4,576 to 157,022 on Friday from 152,446 reported on Thursday.

The death toll rose by 605 to 15,843 on Friday vs. Thursday’s 15,238. The country reported the lowest daily deaths since March 24th.

The daily rate of increase in the new cases and deaths slowed down, which welcoming news and suggests that the curve may have started to flatten.

Meanwhile, the Spanish parliament approved Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sanchez’s plan to extend a state of emergency for two weeks to April 25 in the country.

EUR/USD reaction

The shared currency remains unperturbed so far this Friday, consolidating the recent rise against the US dollar. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.0945, up 0.16%. The focus now shifts to the US CPI data due later today at 1230 GMT.