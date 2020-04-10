Coronavirus update: Spain’s curve is starting to show further signs of flattening

The Spanish Health Ministry reported that the coronavirus cases increased by 4,576 to 157,022 on Friday from 152,446 reported on Thursday.
The death toll rose by 605 to 15,843 on Friday vs. Thursday’s 15,238. The country reported the lowest daily deaths since March 24th.
The daily rate of increase in the new cases and deaths slowed down, which welcoming news and suggests that the curve may have started to flatten.
Meanwhile, the Spanish parliament approved Prime Minister (PM) Pedro Sanchez’s plan to extend a state of emergency for two weeks to April 25 in the country.
EUR/USD reaction
The shared currency remains unperturbed so far this Friday, consolidating the recent rise against the US dollar. At the time of writing, EUR/USD trades at 1.0945, up 0.16%. The focus now shifts to the US CPI data due later today at 1230 GMT.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
