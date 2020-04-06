Coronavirus update: South Korea reports 47 new cases, lowest daily count

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday, South Korea confirmed 47 new coronavirus cases, with the total count now at 10,284.

The new confirmed cases saw the lowest daily count since its peak on February, 29th.

The South reported three new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 186.

The body said that it released 135 more fully recovered patients, with the number of total cured patients now at 6,598.

USD/KRW reaction

The South Korean won is looking to stabilize after a wild swing witnessed in the last hour, although the currency finds support from a slowdown in the number of new infections in the country.

At the time of writing, USD/KRW trades flat at 1,236, having hit a daily low of 1,231.62 and a daily high of 1,239.45.