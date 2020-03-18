Coronavirus update: S. Korea confirms 93 new cases, US, Canada likely to suspend non-essential travel

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday, South Korea confirmed 93 new coronavirus cases, with the total count now at 8,413.

The South reported 3 new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 84.

Further, the health institute showed that 139 more fully recovered coronavirus patients are released, total cured people stand at 1,540.

Earlier today, New Zealand reported 8 new virus cases, all travel-related, with the total count having double to 20 now.

Meanwhile, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered all casinos in Los Angeles must turn off machines by midnight tonight.

Separately, CNN News reported: “The US & Canada are preparing to issue a joint statement in the next 24-48 hours to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries, an administration official tells me. The restrictions will ensure trade & business between the two countries can continue.”