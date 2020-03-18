Coronavirus update: S. Korea confirms 93 new cases, US, Canada likely to suspend non-essential travel

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Wednesday, South Korea confirmed 93 new coronavirus cases, with the total count now at 8,413.
The South reported 3 new deaths, bringing up the death toll to 84.
Further, the health institute showed that 139 more fully recovered coronavirus patients are released, total cured people stand at 1,540.
Earlier today, New Zealand reported 8 new virus cases, all travel-related, with the total count having double to 20 now.
Meanwhile, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak ordered all casinos in Los Angeles must turn off machines by midnight tonight.
Separately, CNN News reported: “The US & Canada are preparing to issue a joint statement in the next 24-48 hours to suspend non-essential travel between the two countries, an administration official tells me. The restrictions will ensure trade & business between the two countries can continue.”
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Forex News
Editors’ Picks
USD/JPY: Bulls struggle to capitalize on an inside day breakout
USD/JPY corrects further towards 107.00, as the risk sentiment remains tepid despite the global coronavirus stimulus measures. S&P 500 futures are down over 3% while the US dollar retreats across the board.
AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000
Following the Aussie dollar’s slump to be the weakest G10 currency, down 1.9% versus the greenback, AUD/USD shows some signs of life above 0.6000, thanks to the broad-based US dollar correction and RBA's liquidity injection.
Will coronavirus cost Trump the elections?
"The Democrats are politicizing the coronavirus... and this is their new hoax" – President Donald Trump while the disease was spreading. While the Commander in Chief has eventually stepped up his game – his recent guidelines are still to be judged – it is already taking its toll.
Gold: Off session highs despite losses in the US stock futures
Gold has pulled back from session highs near $1,546. The S&P 500 futures are flashing red, while stocks in China are reporting gains. The US monetary and fiscal stimulus could bode well for the zero-yielding safe-haven metal.
WTI stabilizing just ahead of the 2016 lows
WTI crude came in a stone throw of the 2016 lows on Tuesday in the US session but bounced late in the day and is currently trading in a correction a $26.85bbls with an Asian session low of $26.65bbls and a high of $27.21bbls.