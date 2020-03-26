China's Hubei province reports total of 67,801 coronavirus cases and 3,169 deaths at end of March 25

Just one month ago, when we weeing seeing thousands of confirmations a day, for several days, China has reported few or zero new domestic cases of COVID-19, claiming success in controlling the outbreak.
Latest data
- China's Hubei province reports a total of 67,801 coronavirus cases and 3,169 deaths at end of March 25.
- China says total of 3,287 deaths from coronavirus outbreak reported in Mainland China at end of March 25.
- China says total of 81,285 coronavirus cases in Mainland China reported at end of March 25.
The relaxing of travel restrictions in Hubei province could lead to sporadic outbreaks
Meanwhile, as reported by The Guardian, "Chinese premier Li Keqiang has warned local governments not to cover up new cases of COVID-19, as low daily rates of infection prompted the relaxing of travel restrictions in Hubei province, where the pandemic started." Speaking to a meeting of the central leading group responding to the outbreak on Monday, Li urged officials to report honestly on the number of cases, and “not cover up reports for the sake of keeping new case numbers at zero”. Li said worldwide analysis of the virus showed the virus was unlikely to dissipate like Sars. He warned that while the epidemic in Hubei and Wuhan had essentially been stopped, there were still risks of sporadic outbreaks."
Market implications
the world is watching Hubei again, as the spread of COVID-19 swamps he West, the population is watching for clues for how soon the pandemic will pass. A spike in cases as Hibei reopens will terrify markets as we will be staring at the worst-case scenario, that COVID-19 is here to stay, destroying the global economy and threating the very existence of mankind. The worry is the rate of contagion, mutations and the inability to find a way to vaccine fast enough and to keep up with possible mutations. According to figures from Johns Hopkins University, which has been tracking the pandemic, more than 422,652 people had confirmed diagnoses of Covid-19 on Wednesday. 18,901 people have died and 108,349 people have recovered.
