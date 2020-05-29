Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections double up, reproduction rate keeps falling

According to the latest data from the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 180,458 with a total of 8,450 deaths reported on Friday.

The number of new infections double up from Thursday’s, as the German economy further re-opens.

Cases increased by 741 in Germany on Friday versus Thursday’s +353. The death toll rose by 39, the tally showed.

The institute estimates the virus reproduction rate (R-value) keeps dropping further below the 1.0 key level, estimated at 0.61 as of Thursday. The 7-day average is seen at 0.78.

The total estimate of about 164,100 persons has recovered as of the latest update.