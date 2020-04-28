Coronavirus update: Germany’s new infections, deaths rise for first time in five days

According to the German disease and epidemic control center, Robert Koch Institute (RKI), the number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 156,337, with a total of 5,913 deaths reported.

Cases increased by 1,144 in Germany, the daily rate of increase steadies at 0.7%. The death toll rose by 163 vs. 110 seen a day before.

The institute estimated that a total of 117,400 people has recovered from the infection.

EUR/USD reaction

The euro keeps the offered tone intact on the release of the German stats, with EUR/USD testing lows near the 1.0820 region. Focus shifts to the FOMC and ECB policy decisions.