Coronavirus: Pfizer tells EU vaccine shipments will be delayed, Italy extends lockdown

Pfizer has told EU countries that there will be a delay in shipments of COVID-19 vaccines, but that the deliveries will be catch up by the end of March. The jabs, made in collaboration with BioNTech, are administered in Europe alongside Moderna's vaccines.
Italy, the eurozone's third-largest country, has extended its lockdown through the end of March. Germany is considering tightening restrictions amid an increase in cases.
EUR/USD continues trading below 1.21, after falling due to flight to the safe-haven dollar.
